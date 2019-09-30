Horoscope

Updated on

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 30, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Minor delays will get clear soon. Avoid over-involvement in problems of loved ones. Financial proposals may not be as clear-cut as they seem, study them carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus more on your legal matters as they are likely to turn complicated. Good advice from someone may help you with the problem. Those in the music sector will do well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be open about your ideas and promote them in the workplace, your boss may like them. Your boldness and originality will be rewarded. Try to take a break for your family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be able to easily concentrate on studies. You will see some unexpected positive results in a competition or an examination. Plan something special for your partner.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may plan a long business tour in the coming days. You will be focusing more on your career growth. There will be success in the retail business.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need some propaganda to increase your fame in the political sector. The opposition might make some moves which will turn in your favour.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may be little disturb due to some domestic problems; try to keep patience as some issues take their own time to settle down. Concentrate on current task at the workplace.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be understanding the problems of workers/labours and try to work-out with some solution which will be beneficial for the company and employees.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially. Friends may give you good advice regarding legal matters.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Misunderstanding may disturb your family peace and harmony. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel or misunderstanding.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

If you share your feelings and express ideas and thoughts about recent projects with your colleagues, they will help you in clearing your doubts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Legal matters will be in your favour. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets is on the cards.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in