Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 30, 2019

<p>Minor delays will get clear soon. Avoid over-involvement in problems of loved ones. Financial proposals may not be as clear-cut as they seem, study them carefully.</p>.<p>Focus more on your legal matters as they are likely to turn complicated. Good advice from someone may help you with the problem. Those in the music sector will do well.</p>.<p>Be open about your ideas and promote them in the workplace, your boss may like them. Your boldness and originality will be rewarded. Try to take a break for your family.</p>.<p>You will be able to easily concentrate on studies. You will see some unexpected positive results in a competition or an examination. Plan something special for your partner.</p>.<p>You may plan a long business tour in the coming days. You will be focusing more on your career growth. There will be success in the retail business.</p>.<p>You need some propaganda to increase your fame in the political sector. The opposition might make some moves which will turn in your favour.</p>.<p>You may be little disturb due to some domestic problems; try to keep patience as some issues take their own time to settle down. Concentrate on current task at the workplace.</p>.<p>You will be understanding the problems of workers/labours and try to work-out with some solution which will be beneficial for the company and employees.</p>.<p>You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially. Friends may give you good advice regarding legal matters.</p>.<p>Misunderstanding may disturb your family peace and harmony. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel or misunderstanding.</p>.<p>If you share your feelings and express ideas and thoughts about recent projects with your colleagues, they will help you in clearing your doubts.</p>.<p>Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Legal matters will be in your favour. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets is on the cards.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>