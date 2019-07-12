Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 12, 2019

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Beyond career, luck and the general progress could explode. This would be a good idea to reinforce the capacities for the times to come. Travel plans can be made.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Project work may get delayed. You have to be cautious when handling important documents or valuable things. Romantic relationship might be in tense today.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You will get good ideas in your ongoing business and you have to implement them quickly to get rise in your income levels. Production and manufacturing sector people will do well today.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Major decision regarding domestic issues is to taken today and if possible keep aside your profession. Your life partner will be supportive and might give acceptance to your decision.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will begin to gain clarity about your goals and this helps you achieve success. Tact and diplomacy are required to tackle awkward issues and to resolve them to everyone’s satisfaction.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
An influential person will come to the rescue in the career and profession arena providing a much needed confidence boost. Be sure to keep a level head if any unexpected health related issues should arise.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Librans show great interest in decorating their homes . Librans are expert in love and very sincere and passionate. Today focus on proving your efficiency. It is likely to be a busy day.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
There are some romantic emotional moments with life partner or with co worker. But your partners will find it difficult to understand your complex moods. A promotion is in the cards for some of you.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
On career front, you will witness favourable situation. Distance travels will be fruitful. There will be many ways to success for you today. Job seekers can find a good job.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
In retail sector you will get new clients and orders. Those in agriculture sector will get proper price for their crops. There are chances of getting new job opportunities in engineering sector.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Careless talk with the spouse may lead to problems like severe strains in the relationship. Students, fickle mindedness and lack of concentration may lead to failures.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Make new friends, this is good time to involve in social gatherings. You will be getting good opportunity professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.