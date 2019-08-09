Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 9, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Introduction to the new field and people will bring some excitement in your life. Shopping and spending on your family members are likely. Job-seekers will get new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It is a great time for learning and production initiatives, but there is a recurring problem in connection with deceit or misunderstandings, especially at the end of the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

An adventurous day for you. You will happily bounce from once subject to another. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid making quick decisions in terms of business and profession. Your work may slow down due to hurdles which will raise your temper.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

In the professional life, you may face threats from your rivals and you will make some new enemies. Their activities will create immense problems for you, so be extremely careful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You need to consider your colleague's views or ideas today so that you might not find hurdles or difficulties completing your assignment or tasks.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business is likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Experience of yours in your field will turn guidance to your juniors or assistants and they might recommend your name to seniors or higher authority. Romance is in the air.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you believe in luck then pray to Lord Ganesh, as he will remove all the hurdles which are coming on your way. Spend time with your family.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Shopping for home or buying some home essentials is likely. Sharing your ideas and feelings with your partner or friends will boost your confidence. Health is good.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You must not experiment with anything new at the workplace in order to complete your pending projects. Small quarrel at home may occur. Try your best to keep yourself calm.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Use your common sense while making decisions regarding business and investments. Students need to work hard.

