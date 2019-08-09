Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 9, 2019

<p>Introduction to the new field and people will bring some excitement in your life. Shopping and spending on your family members are likely. Job-seekers will get new opportunities.</p>.<p>It is a great time for learning and production initiatives, but there is a recurring problem in connection with deceit or misunderstandings, especially at the end of the day.</p>.<p>An adventurous day for you. You will happily bounce from once subject to another. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve.</p>.<p>Avoid making quick decisions in terms of business and profession. Your work may slow down due to hurdles which will raise your temper.</p>.<p>In the professional life, you may face threats from your rivals and you will make some new enemies. Their activities will create immense problems for you, so be extremely careful.</p>.<p>You need to consider your colleague's views or ideas today so that you might not find hurdles or difficulties completing your assignment or tasks.</p>.<p>Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in pharmaceutical and food business is likely.</p>.<p>Experience of yours in your field will turn guidance to your juniors or assistants and they might recommend your name to seniors or higher authority. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>If you believe in luck then pray to Lord Ganesh, as he will remove all the hurdles which are coming on your way. Spend time with your family.</p>.<p>Shopping for home or buying some home essentials is likely. Sharing your ideas and feelings with your partner or friends will boost your confidence. Health is good.</p>.<p>You must not experiment with anything new at the workplace in order to complete your pending projects. Small quarrel at home may occur. Try your best to keep yourself calm.</p>.<p>Use your common sense while making decisions regarding business and investments. Students need to work hard.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>