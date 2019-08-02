Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 2, 2019

Be cautious while making an investment. Keep a tab on your expenditure. Your long term financial goals would be attained. A spat or an argument may happen with the spouse.
You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.
Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.
Recent events have turned you into a new person. You have now realised that you should solve your problems on your own, and this will make you a better person.
Leos hate subordination but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. Love affair may bloom.
It may be a dull and boring day for you. Find innovative ways to deal with situations at workplace and business. Spend some quality time with loved ones to release your stress.
Your mood is uplifted and all the gloominess which you were associated with is now history. There is a lot of stability in life. You may get rewarded for your hard work.
An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.
Stay on top and do not leave anything to chance or luck. Profit and success are indicated on the business and professional front. Put your investment in the right direction.
Obstacles may occur in financial matters. Take your life seriously. Be very cautious while taking decisions because it will have an effect on the rest of your life.
Today at home, the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Financial status will improve. Trading in commodities will be profitable.
