Tarot Card Readings: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs For The Month Of September

Pic: Magnific

Aries

Eight of Pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts to physical work. A time to hone your skills, study and then only success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will pave the way to greater things.

Taurus

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

New beginnings, especially in matters of finance, career, education, and business. Jump in at new opportunities that will come your way. Lay strong foundations with hard work and astuteness. With all your youthfulness and zest, seize and create your new life.

Gemini

Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self, tap your intuitive energies, and release your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something, then you are probably right. Take time out and recharge. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Cancer

3 of Swords: Betrayal, heartbreak, sorrow

This period signifies going through some kind of emotional turmoil, feeling sad and heartbroken. You may be betrayed in relationships. It could literally mean heart ailments, so get your check-ups done. Such is life with all its highs and lows, but do not lose faith. The universe has its ways. It shows you the truth about people that you may be avoiding to accept.

Leo

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you! Be the person who embodies all the above! Delve deep into your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy which allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable! Health and vitality shine! Be trustworthy, yet define clear boundaries.

Virgo

6 of Pentacles: Receiving what you deserve

September is your birthday month, where you will receive what you deserve for the work you have put in. All your efforts will be recognised, applauded and well compensated. It can be karmic in a way, as you will receive and give what needs to be. In this circle of life, we all need to be compensated and compensate others for our deeds. I call this a month of fair settlement. Also, a good time to share your resources, make that donation, help build community. You will feel valued, and that is a wonderful feeling. Money will be good.

Libra

Strength: Patience, persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem, know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome the situation. Victory is yours, but you need to tread with a quiet determination. It will take some time, but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience, and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Scorpio

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, seems to be in balance and harmony. The period suggests unions and trust. This could also mean that life is throwing choices at you, and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you make your choice. You will gravitate towards what/who gives you a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Sagittarius

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be miserly. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to your issues or past hurts or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Capricorn

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are very driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Aquarius

Seven of Cups: Many opportunities await you!

This period signifies a multitude of opportunities! You need to sieve through them, weigh them carefully and then act on the ones that will benefit you the most. This card also cautions us to go beyond the obvious and not get swayed by illusions.

Pisces

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it, manifest and actualise

You can create magic. The universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani

