Jupiter in transit...what it means for us

On April 6, 2021, the planet Jupiter will enter Aquarius from Capricorn zodiac sign, which is another owned sign of Saturn. Jupiter will remain in Aquarius till June 20, 2021. The world is still struggling to free itself from the clutches of Covid-19. We might see the effects lessening a bit with Jupiter entering Aquarius, which is another sign ruled by Saturn. But, do not expect a lot of good changes. Jupiter's presence here will bring an inflow of ideas and solutions that, at other times, may have seemed too big or daunting. Challenges, difficulties will remain.

On a positive note though, many dark secrets or malicious works will be exposed. Truth will come out in public. This transit will be favourable for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, and Sagittarius. It will have moderate impact on Capricorn, Taurus and Cancer. The transit will spell challenging and unfavourable times for Scorpio, Virgo and Pisces. World over, this transit is good for countries like U.S.A. Britain, Germany, Australia, but not so favourable for Russia, New Zealand and Brazil. It will leave a moderate impact on India, China and Pakistan.