February 28, 2022: Here's why the date is significant and its impact on zodiac signs

The date February 28, 2022, is a crucial time as a major astrological event, which won't be happening for at least the next 1000 years, is about to take place. Celebrity astrologer, prophesier and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains how this time will affect the world and each zodiac sign.

On February 28, all the planets will be aligned dangerously. This astrological phenomenon can be counted as an extremely rare situation because it has never been seen before. On this day, a huge stir is expected in the zodiac sign, Capricorn. Five planets will be forming a conjunction in Capricorn. The coming together of the five planets is considered special. The energy shall affect everyone — from Aries to Pisces. In other words, the entire world shall be affected by this astrological event.

This astrological event is also known as Pancha Grahi Yoga, which was formed when the Moon entered Capricorn on February 27 at 2:24 pm. The Poorvashadha Nakshatra lasted till 8:49 pm and then the Uttarashada Nakshatra began. The five planets include Moon, Venus, Ved, Mars and Saturn, Guruji shares.

Adding further he says, Leo, Cancer, Gemini and Sagittarius will need to pay attention to their finances, health and married life. Aries, Scorpio and Virgo will be lucky when it comes to their career. The remaining zodiac signs — Pisces, Aquarius, Taurus, Libra and Capricorn — will see mixed results.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST