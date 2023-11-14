Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, November 15, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/advertise/premiums/health
Career: People in fields like education /garage/publication/occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /cough / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ communication
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children
Health: some people may suffer from throat /shoulder/ear/cough/back pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ do household activities
Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs/health
Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure/entertainment
Finance: Expenses for health / communication/travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication/ entertainment will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ travel with family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like finance/education/bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel/communication / health/personality
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/consultation will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education
Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Obstacles in higher education/travel is indicated
Finance: expenses on education /health/premiums are indicated.
Career: People in fields like education/networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Physical /mental stress may affect domestic happiness
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/travel/medical
Career: People in fields like occult science / publication / speaker /tourism/ maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today success is guaranteed in business/ job
Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse/travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ maintenence / children
Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ maternal family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party/study
Finance: Expenses on some celebration / party /education are indicated.
Career: People in fields like /law /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow