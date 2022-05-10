Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel for education
Finance: You may invest in or spend money for education / luxurious items / property /vehicle
Career: People in fields like automobile / education / event management will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Some people may spend money for their wife. You may go for picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon
Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Business deals, or contracts will be successful. Some people may get visa.
Finance: Your home loan / vehicle loan may get sanctioned.
Career: Interviews will be successful. People in fields like art / entertainment will be successful.
Domestic & love life: You may buy new home /vehicle
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney / skin /eye / sexual problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy your work and make others happy
Finance: You may find new investors in your business
Career: People in fields like entertainment / sports / art will be benefited. Promotions are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / skin problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful
Finance: Expect expenditure on education / vehicle
Career: People in fields like education /art /entertainment will get new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: It’s time to buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house, or enjoy party at home.
Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today care should be taken before taking any decisions or act, as loss is indicated.
Finance: you can invest in insurance policies, or hardware related companies.
Career: Take care while signing or handling any document / agreement.
Domestic & love life: Some dispute with seniors and younger sibling is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy business along with family life
Finance: You may spend money on entertainment /party / marriage celebration
Career: People in fields like event management /entertainment art will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life will be happy. You may attend wedding or family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / eye problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Successful day in career / business but health should not be avoided.
Finance: Today, you may get your stuck money back.
Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated, So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from Physical stress/ mental stress / injury.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
It’s a Day to enjoy, travel, romance, entertain.
Finance: You may invest in luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.
Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may get job transfer.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic
Health: People will get cured today after some medication or hospitalization, which will be of short duration
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Today all your work will be get done in less efforts.
Finance: Good day to start partnership. You may get your stuck money back.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain, ladies may suffer from period problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.
Finance: Share traders will enjoy trading and earning as well
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertising will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.
Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.
Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Miscommunication may cause loss today.
Finance: Loss is indicated today. So take decisions accordingly.
Career: Liquor shop/ bars / pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health: Toothache/ eye problem/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
