Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Pixabay
ARIES

Today is the day to travel for education

Finance: You may invest in or spend money for education / luxurious items / property /vehicle

Career: People in fields like automobile / education / event management will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend money for their wife. You may go for picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals, or contracts will be successful. Some people may get visa.

Finance: Your home loan / vehicle loan may get sanctioned.

Career: Interviews will be successful. People in fields like art / entertainment will be successful.

Domestic & love life: You may buy new home /vehicle

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney / skin /eye / sexual problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy your work and make others happy

Finance: You may find new investors in your business

Career: People in fields like entertainment / sports / art will be benefited. Promotions are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / skin problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful

Finance: Expect expenditure on education / vehicle

Career: People in fields like education /art /entertainment will get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: It’s time to buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house, or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions or act, as loss is indicated.

Finance: you can invest in insurance policies, or hardware related companies.

Career: Take care while signing or handling any document / agreement.

Domestic & love life: Some dispute with seniors and younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy business along with family life

Finance: You may spend money on entertainment /party / marriage celebration

Career: People in fields like event management /entertainment art will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life will be happy. You may attend wedding or family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Successful day in career / business but health should not be avoided.

Finance: Today, you may get your stuck money back.

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated, So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from Physical stress/ mental stress / injury.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to enjoy, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may get job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic

Health: People will get cured today after some medication or hospitalization, which will be of short duration

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today all your work will be get done in less efforts.

Finance: Good day to start partnership. You may get your stuck money back.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain, ladies may suffer from period problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Share traders will enjoy trading and earning as well

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertising will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Miscommunication may cause loss today.

Finance: Loss is indicated today. So take decisions accordingly.

Career: Liquor shop/ bars / pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problem/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:13 PM IST