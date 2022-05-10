Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel for education

Finance: You may invest in or spend money for education / luxurious items / property /vehicle

Career: People in fields like automobile / education / event management will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend money for their wife. You may go for picnic with your family. Newly married couple may go for honeymoon

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow



TAURUS

Business deals, or contracts will be successful. Some people may get visa.

Finance: Your home loan / vehicle loan may get sanctioned.

Career: Interviews will be successful. People in fields like art / entertainment will be successful.

Domestic & love life: You may buy new home /vehicle

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney / skin /eye / sexual problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy your work and make others happy

Finance: You may find new investors in your business

Career: People in fields like entertainment / sports / art will be benefited. Promotions are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting baby, will get good news today. Your kids will help in your work. You will get family support in your business.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / skin problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful

Finance: Expect expenditure on education / vehicle

Career: People in fields like education /art /entertainment will get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: It’s time to buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house, or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions or act, as loss is indicated.

Finance: you can invest in insurance policies, or hardware related companies.

Career: Take care while signing or handling any document / agreement.

Domestic & love life: Some dispute with seniors and younger sibling is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy business along with family life

Finance: You may spend money on entertainment /party / marriage celebration

Career: People in fields like event management /entertainment art will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life will be happy. You may attend wedding or family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Successful day in career / business but health should not be avoided.

Finance: Today, you may get your stuck money back.

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated, So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from Physical stress/ mental stress / injury.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to enjoy, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may get job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic

Health: People will get cured today after some medication or hospitalization, which will be of short duration

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today all your work will be get done in less efforts.

Finance: Good day to start partnership. You may get your stuck money back.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain, ladies may suffer from period problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today students and teachers will find it difficult to concentrate in their work.

Finance: Share traders will enjoy trading and earning as well

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertising will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Your loan may sanctioned today. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Career: Servicemen may get job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education field will earn well.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your job responsibilities.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Miscommunication may cause loss today.

Finance: Loss is indicated today. So take decisions accordingly.

Career: Liquor shop/ bars / pubs will benefit today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problem/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:13 PM IST