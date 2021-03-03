Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You should get involved in fun activities and spend more time with the family. A new romantic relationship is indicated on the cards. Accept the inevitable.</p>.<p>Relationships of the past will be mirrored in the present. Pay attention to your personal relationships. Trading in the stocks may lead to financial gains.</p>.<p>Avoid being rude to others, especially with your co-workers and subordinates. Be humble and kind. Go easy and work sincerely, success will follow you.</p>.<p>You may look your best today and would grab everybody's eyeballs where ever you go. On the relationship front, you will feel more content. Family life will be good.</p>.<p>You will earn plaudits for your efforts at the workplace. You may be get rewarded for your hard work. Promotion is on the cards for some. Career is likely to boost. </p>.<p>You will be in a happy and enthusiastic mood today. Pay attention to your diet. Income is likely to increase. You may be given extra responsibility at work.</p>.<p>Your ideology, perception towards society will be appreciated. Stay in the good books of bosses. Those who are ill will recover soon. Legal matters may end in your favour.</p>.<p>Your opponents may try to create problems for you, but they will not be able to harm you in any manner. You may be in a restless frame of mind.</p>.<p>You may face competition on the business front. Business people should focus on improving their product quality. Debts may get cleared. Health will be better.</p>.<p>Having a heart-to-heart talk with your partner may help bust your stress. Those in the field of politics need to be careful of their opponents. Be confident about yourself.</p>.<p>Try to enhance your creative abilities. Take care of your health. Those who are employed may get a piece of good news. Family life will be peaceful.</p>.<p>Increased work pressure may also up your stress and tension. Avoid arguing with your life partner. You will give your best and succeed in all your endeavours.</p>. <p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jd2XftNTmf7I3WS4XF5sGA"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/EndakINi5itFii30gWE92L"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jd2XftNTmf7I3WS4XF5sGA">click here</a>. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p>