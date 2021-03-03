Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should get involved in fun activities and spend more time with the family. A new romantic relationship is indicated on the cards. Accept the inevitable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relationships of the past will be mirrored in the present. Pay attention to your personal relationships. Trading in the stocks may lead to financial gains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid being rude to others, especially with your co-workers and subordinates. Be humble and kind. Go easy and work sincerely, success will follow you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may look your best today and would grab everybody's eyeballs where ever you go. On the relationship front, you will feel more content. Family life will be good.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will earn plaudits for your efforts at the workplace. You may be get rewarded for your hard work. Promotion is on the cards for some. Career is likely to boost.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be in a happy and enthusiastic mood today. Pay attention to your diet. Income is likely to increase. You may be given extra responsibility at work.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your ideology, perception towards society will be appreciated. Stay in the good books of bosses. Those who are ill will recover soon. Legal matters may end in your favour.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your opponents may try to create problems for you, but they will not be able to harm you in any manner. You may be in a restless frame of mind.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may face competition on the business front. Business people should focus on improving their product quality. Debts may get cleared. Health will be better.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Having a heart-to-heart talk with your partner may help bust your stress. Those in the field of politics need to be careful of their opponents. Be confident about yourself.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Try to enhance your creative abilities. Take care of your health. Those who are employed may get a piece of good news. Family life will be peaceful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Increased work pressure may also up your stress and tension. Avoid arguing with your life partner. You will give your best and succeed in all your endeavours.

