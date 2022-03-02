Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Easy going overall but there may be chances of mix-ups.

Finance: You are normally careful with money but today you will go overboard with expenses.

Career: Today is a good day for growth in business or on the career front.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air.

Health: Today will be a testing time on the health front, which will be troublesome.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Dark green

Taurus: Today is your day. All your plans will work out according to your plans.

Finance: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of elders in the family.

Health: You will find some relief from stress and refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light green

Gemini: Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts.

Finance: There will be an improvement on the financial front

Career: On the professional front, seniors at your workplace will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life: You might buy some goods for your home.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Cancer: Trust god and you will be blessed with good luck in future.

Finance: Minor losses are likely today while trading in stocks.

Career: At the workplace, don’t waste time chatting or gossiping, try to complete some work in advance.

Domestic and love life: Love affairs may bloom but relations with partners should be taken care of.

Health: There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems today so be cautious while driving or crossing the roads.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Spring green

Leo: There is an ego boost, but you have to be mindful of the words you utter.

Finance: There will be social and financial gains through friends.

Career: Those working in the steel and oil sectors will have an increase in their income.

Domestic and love life: You are making a lot of sacrifices for your loved ones and trying to keep them happy. At the same time, you are also being cautious not to hurt anyone's feelings.

Health: You will be fit and fine. You will have control over your diet.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Pine green

Virgo: Be careful of deceivers at the workplace, a leopard can’t change spots.

Finance: Finance-related matters don't look too good.

Career: Work will be slow, but don’t get frustrated because of that.

Domestic and love life: Worries and anxieties must be kept aside. Discuss serious issues with your life partner.

Health: Your health needs care. Women should visit doctors without delay if suffering from health problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Forest green

Libra: Your persuasive skills will come to your aid.

Finance: There will be marginal profit in business deals and you need to be satisfied with that.

Career: There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business.

Domestic and love life: For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Relationships will improve.

Health: You will feel an increase in your strength.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Hunter green

Scorpio: You are creative in all your undertakings and you love it.

Finance: In case you are thinking about investing in the share market, think thoroughly before investing.

Career: You need to concentrate on important work as there will be complications in ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: Today, minor disturbances will lead to you losing your temper.

Health: Minor health problems will halt your daily routine today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Dark green

Sagittarius: You are truthful and cautious; these qualities will keep trouble at bay today.

Finance: Gain knowledge about trading in the stock market before taking saying yet into a big position.

Career: Improvement in your performance will be there today and you can achieve your goals easily in the sports and acting sectors.

Domestic and love life: Try to maintain harmony with your parents and your reputation in society.

Health: Fitness level will be maintained.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Army green

Capricorn: In your work, you'll have your feet well planted on the ground and you'll show a remarkable sense of organisation.

Finance: You will allocate funds for investments in the land, house or property.

Career: Those in the sports and acting sectors will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your partner.

Health: You will have peace of mind.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Slimy green

Aquarius: Today, you make resounding progress in whatever you do.

Finance: Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career: Colleagues will prove to be valuable allies and sounding boards. Students could hear positive developments regarding their plans.

Domestic and love life: Your intelligence will surprise your relatives and partner while settling disputes.

Health: Worries must be kept aside.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Bright green

Pisces: You can quit or wait and see if things improve.

Finance: You might face a financial crisis due to the loss of money through speculation or gambling.

Career: Those in the medical field will have to handle critical cases.

Domestic and love life: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.

Health: Be cautious while driving. Your mind may be disturbed today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sheen green

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST