Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries: Easy going overall but there may be chances of mix-ups.

Finance: You are normally careful with money but today you will go overboard with expenses.

Career: Today is a good day for growth in business or on the career front.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air.

Health: Today will be a testing time on the health front, which will be troublesome.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Dark green

Taurus: Today is your day. All your plans will work out according to your plans.

Finance: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of elders in the family.

Health: You will find some relief from stress and refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light green

Gemini: Be proactive and take the initiative, the results will be worth your efforts.

Finance: There will be an improvement on the financial front

Career: On the professional front, seniors at your workplace will appreciate your work.

Domestic and love life: You might buy some goods for your home.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Cancer: Trust god and you will be blessed with good luck in future.

Finance: Minor losses are likely today while trading in stocks.

Career: At the workplace, don’t waste time chatting or gossiping, try to complete some work in advance.

Domestic and love life: Love affairs may bloom but relations with partners should be taken care of.

Health: There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems today so be cautious while driving or crossing the roads.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Spring green

Leo: There is an ego boost, but you have to be mindful of the words you utter.

Finance: There will be social and financial gains through friends.

Career: Those working in the steel and oil sectors will have an increase in their income.

Domestic and love life: You are making a lot of sacrifices for your loved ones and trying to keep them happy. At the same time, you are also being cautious not to hurt anyone's feelings.

Health: You will be fit and fine. You will have control over your diet.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Pine green

Virgo: Be careful of deceivers at the workplace, a leopard can’t change spots.

Finance: Finance-related matters don't look too good.

Career: Work will be slow, but don’t get frustrated because of that.

Domestic and love life: Worries and anxieties must be kept aside. Discuss serious issues with your life partner.

Health: Your health needs care. Women should visit doctors without delay if suffering from health problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Forest green

Libra: Your persuasive skills will come to your aid.

Finance: There will be marginal profit in business deals and you need to be satisfied with that.

Career: There is a chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business.

Domestic and love life: For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Relationships will improve.

Health: You will feel an increase in your strength.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Hunter green

Scorpio: You are creative in all your undertakings and you love it.

Finance: In case you are thinking about investing in the share market, think thoroughly before investing.

Career: You need to concentrate on important work as there will be complications in ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: Today, minor disturbances will lead to you losing your temper.

Health: Minor health problems will halt your daily routine today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Dark green

Sagittarius: You are truthful and cautious; these qualities will keep trouble at bay today.

Finance: Gain knowledge about trading in the stock market before taking saying yet into a big position.

Career: Improvement in your performance will be there today and you can achieve your goals easily in the sports and acting sectors.

Domestic and love life: Try to maintain harmony with your parents and your reputation in society.

Health: Fitness level will be maintained.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Army green

Capricorn: In your work, you'll have your feet well planted on the ground and you'll show a remarkable sense of organisation.

Finance: You will allocate funds for investments in the land, house or property.

Career: Those in the sports and acting sectors will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your partner.

Health: You will have peace of mind.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Slimy green

Aquarius: Today, you make resounding progress in whatever you do.

Finance: Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career: Colleagues will prove to be valuable allies and sounding boards. Students could hear positive developments regarding their plans.

Domestic and love life: Your intelligence will surprise your relatives and partner while settling disputes.

Health: Worries must be kept aside.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Bright green

Pisces: You can quit or wait and see if things improve.

Finance: You might face a financial crisis due to the loss of money through speculation or gambling.

Career: Those in the medical field will have to handle critical cases.

Domestic and love life: Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.

Health: Be cautious while driving. Your mind may be disturbed today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sheen green

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
