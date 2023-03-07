e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 08, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 08, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain /job

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education /job

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated. Family will help in job

Health: recovery from disease is indicated. Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel / study

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/ Education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Harmony in Family is indicated. Nearby travels are indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/study/ be with family

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication /education

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/education / govt persons will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Short travel with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for family disputes, physical stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ look after health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors /bank /politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ his ill health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, is the day to travel /invest /enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / children / health

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors / politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time with kids and friends

Health: Recovery from disease is indicated / some may suffer from back ache / eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day for work / study / home/ vehicle

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today problem in travelling is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: People in political/medical/bank/education/tourism / communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger brother / father is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / shoulder pain/injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family or their ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 08, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 08, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 07, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 07, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for...