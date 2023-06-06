Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 07, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on education/ property /vehicle/entertainment/children

Career: people in education/sports/politics/govt/hotel/entertainment/farming will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ heat/ eye problem .

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure/study

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/education/propert/vehicle

Career: People in fields like tourism / communication / politics/property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey /ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/shoulder/healrt/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical/travel /father/sibling

Career: People in entertainment/ sports/tourism/politics/ will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart/heat/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to earn/ fulfil desires /success

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/friends/siblings/business

Career: People in politics/ medical /hotel/govt/farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Day to travel/ take initiative in your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/career.

Career: People in politics/ govt / hotel /tourism /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions

Health: Some people may suffer from heat / knee pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father /education

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will face problems in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill /business / spouse

Career: People in occult / govt / secret agency/ maintenance/ insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart/ blood pressure

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is a positive day from career side and family side.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in banking / Hotel /medical /politics /farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will try to keep balance between family life and career.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / waist pain / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ children/ education.

Career: People in insurance/ maintenance / bank/ politics /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye / heart problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is a day to enjoy with some tensions as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/business/ children.

Career: People in fields like entertainment /pub /share market / sports will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain /lumber pain / heart.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like house, job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/business

Career: People in education/property/vehicle /politics/govt /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ Dispute with mother/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Day to enjoy / travel/ earn/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/ health.

Career: People in bank/ hotel/ medical/politics/ govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with father sibling is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / arm/ eye / stomach ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red