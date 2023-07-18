Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/property/vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property/tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: travel / ill health of Mother Is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / weakness

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication /ads/entertainment/sports/children

Career: People in fields like communication /entertainment/sports/ publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Outing /picnic with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from back pain /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy family time

Finance: Expect expenditure for vehicle/house/study

Career: People in fields like education /automobile/property/speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel/invest/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/communication

Career: People in fields like investments /tourism/communication /consultation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with/without family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from breathing/ throat/ head ache/shoulder/ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / premiums/ travel

Career: People in fields like insurance/ maintenance/occult/research/ doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / constipation / bronchitis

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Today is the day to get success/promotion/gains

Finance: Expect expenditure on spouse/business / health /friends/elder sibling

Career: People in fields like law/ communication/ publication/consultancy will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/investment

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education / travel/ health are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated. Miss communication/wrong words may lead to loss

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss/stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/work/maintenance

Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat/ chest/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today you will be busy in business/work

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss/ill health is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/premiums/maintenance

Career: People in fields like occult / security / HR co./ call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/in laws is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expenses on some spouse/children/entertainment are indicated.

Career: People in fields like entertainment/education/ property / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

