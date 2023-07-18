 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/property/vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property/tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: travel / ill health of Mother Is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / weakness

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication /ads/entertainment/sports/children

Career: People in fields like communication /entertainment/sports/ publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Outing /picnic with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from back pain /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy family time

Finance: Expect expenditure for vehicle/house/study

Career: People in fields like education /automobile/property/speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel/invest/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/communication

Career: People in fields like investments /tourism/communication /consultation will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with/without family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from breathing/ throat/ head ache/shoulder/ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / premiums/ travel

Career: People in fields like insurance/ maintenance/occult/research/ doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / constipation / bronchitis

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Today is the day to get success/promotion/gains

Finance: Expect expenditure on spouse/business / health /friends/elder sibling

Career: People in fields like law/ communication/ publication/consultancy will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/investment

Career: People in fields like finance co./tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education / travel/ health are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated. Miss communication/wrong words may lead to loss

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss/stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/work/maintenance

Career: People in fields like consultant / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat/ chest/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today you will be busy in business/work

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss/ill health is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/premiums/maintenance

Career: People in fields like occult / security / HR co./ call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/in laws is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expenses on some spouse/children/entertainment are indicated.

Career: People in fields like entertainment/education/ property / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

