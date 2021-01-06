Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Give attention to your health, don't neglect it at all. You may not get the results of your hard work the way you had expected which may make you feel disappointed.</p>.<p>Those in the field of insurance will do well. Keep checking your matrimonial sites, as you may find the 'right person'. Those in the land, the agriculture sector need to be careful.</p>.<p>Neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule may turn you down. You may face difficulties on both, personal and professional fronts. Stay positive.</p>.<p><strong>'</strong>When the going gets tough, the tough get going', stay strong and work harder to overcome all struggles. Mood swings may occur. Avoid overthinking and being fearful.</p>.<p>You have to be extra cautious while on wheels. Some issues at the workplace may disturb your peace of mind. Business meetings will give you positive results after evening.</p>.<p>A peaceful mind leads to better well-being, hence focus more on improving mental health. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.</p>.<p>You may sacrifice your personal comfort for loved ones and family. Those in the field of politics should be careful. Journalists may have a successful day today.</p>.<p>Do not disclose your planning. Keep your mind cool and calm. There will be gains through literary and trading. Those who are single may find someone interesting.</p>.<p>You can't run away from your responsibilities. Face struggles and challenges head-on. Re-build your lost confidence. Spirituality will give you much-needed strength.</p>.<p>Both your working life and private space will be demanding, but not worrisome. It will just be pulls and influences in two completely different, and opposite directions.</p>.<p>You will sincerely hard on the financial front. You may feel exhausted and tired due to increased work pressure. You need to relax a bit. Keep away the negative thoughts.</p>.<p>There are issues which need to be sorted out at the workplace. Avoid arguing at the office with co-workers/ seniors. Be clear about what you want in your career, personal life.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>