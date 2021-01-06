Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Give attention to your health, don't neglect it at all. You may not get the results of your hard work the way you had expected which may make you feel disappointed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of insurance will do well. Keep checking your matrimonial sites, as you may find the 'right person'. Those in the land, the agriculture sector need to be careful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Neglecting your health or avoiding lunch due to busy schedule may turn you down. You may face difficulties on both, personal and professional fronts. Stay positive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

'When the going gets tough, the tough get going', stay strong and work harder to overcome all struggles. Mood swings may occur. Avoid overthinking and being fearful.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You have to be extra cautious while on wheels. Some issues at the workplace may disturb your peace of mind. Business meetings will give you positive results after evening.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A peaceful mind leads to better well-being, hence focus more on improving mental health. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may sacrifice your personal comfort for loved ones and family. Those in the field of politics should be careful. Journalists may have a successful day today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Do not disclose your planning. Keep your mind cool and calm. There will be gains through literary and trading. Those who are single may find someone interesting.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You can't run away from your responsibilities. Face struggles and challenges head-on. Re-build your lost confidence. Spirituality will give you much-needed strength.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Both your working life and private space will be demanding, but not worrisome. It will just be pulls and influences in two completely different, and opposite directions.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will sincerely hard on the financial front. You may feel exhausted and tired due to increased work pressure. You need to relax a bit. Keep away the negative thoughts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There are issues which need to be sorted out at the workplace. Avoid arguing at the office with co-workers/ seniors. Be clear about what you want in your career, personal life.

