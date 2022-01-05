Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 5, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your pending work will reach the finishing stage if you put in more effort today. You will feel somewhat sporty today and might even spend time indulging in your hobbies. Your partner will be a source of your happiness.

Taurus: You must think twice before taking any major decision regarding your family matters or seek advice from an experienced person or elders in your family. In business, you might make profits today.

Gemini: Multitasking and juggling your commitments will be the way to get things done. Colleagues and seniors may also need you, adding to your workload. Make time to rest and recoup your energies.

Cancer: Sometimes you get emotional when dealing with the opposite gender. Sudden incidents may take place. If you are involved in any legal matters, it will be ruled in your favour.

Leo: You will orient yourself, evaluate the situation and develop a cognitive map. You have keen business instincts and a proven ability to deliver bottom-line results.

Virgo: A visit to a picturesque place in some foreign country along with family is likely for some. You will be recognised for your hard work in society.

Libra: There will be an improvement in domestic affairs and there will be a much sought-after or much-needed settlement in family affairs. Trading in the stock market will increase your profits today.

Scorpio: Today, at home, the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Financially you will be quite comfortable.

Sagittarius: You can expect to see the benefits of diligence you have put into your career. Your superiors are aware of your talents and you are concentrating on playing the game of life more skilfully now.

Capricorn: You may have new acquisitions, which will improve your lifestyle and increase your satisfaction. The business will be on track; financial gains can be made.

Aquarius: Your family life will be joyful and happy. For some, children could be a source of pride. You may have journeys in connection with your profession which will be fruitful.

Pisces: If you are careful regarding what you eat and can minimise overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 07:00 AM IST