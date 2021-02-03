Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the field of politics and social sector will have a successful day. Going on a foreign tour may bring financial happiness. Students may get admission in a good college.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Long cherished desires will be fulfilled. Increased social honour is on the cards. Sportspersons should keep up with their consistency. A rise in income is indicated.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your career is all set to progress well. Your professional life will keep you busy. You may plan a short trip with your family/ friends. Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Success lies in micromanagement. Be tactful and diplomatic in your ways. Try to gain a little serenity, it will help you cope with life’s challenges and people gently.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Take care of the health of your children. Avoid taking any kind of risk on personal and professional fronts. A relative or a loved one may give you a piece of good news.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Some exciting things are likely to happen. People in the field of sports/ political sector will be able to regain their lost fame. At work, your performance will be impressive.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your increased temper will spoil yours as well others mood. If someone is trying to hurt you emotionally, better stay away from him/ her. Avoid trading in the stock market.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It is advisable that you save money for the family and essential expenses. Your positive eating pattern will help keep you fit. Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Quick success is on the cards. Those who are unemployed may find a good job. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Legal matters may end in your favour.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those associated with sports or culture will get good fame. Your self-confidence will boost. New ambitions and goals will be realised. You will be at your creative best.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Business people may think of expanding their business. Your association with educational institutions will be fruitful for you. Your teacher/ Gurus will guide you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may seriously consider moving or rearranging your domestic situation because of emotional or financial considerations. You may feel disappointed at the workplace.

