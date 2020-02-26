Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to control on your habit and behaviour as it might tarnish your image. Avoid unnecessary conflicts and debate which are of no use. Take care of health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have control on your expenses which is why your financial position will be strengthened. Your efforts will help you achieve your aim.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will meet your goals through your efforts. But, you must not leave your job undone and work pending. The happiness of married life will be reduced.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Increments or dividends on investment are going to shower on you soon. Your past hard work will bring you in highlight, mostly for those who are in politics and social sector.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You are a charmer even when tide is not in your favour. But now things will be turning like you expect. You also stand to gain more profits in business and politics.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You do outstandingly well but along with this come jealousy, backbiting and a lot of bitching. Don’t allow success to go to your head and resist being ego- driven.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will share a very good rapport with seniors and supervisors. You will get full co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be busy in arranging funds for your future projects and this is also a right to allocate coming funds in proper way to avoid future troubles.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will now decide to concentrate more on domestic issues as they keep on increasing. You might get new orders for your business but avoid long term contracts.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Wipe out your negative feelings. Today there will lots of excitement in your life. Writers and artists will get new ideas and scripts.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution. You may find that relationships are not going as well as you'd like.Your health needs immediate care.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You can expect many meetings, events and other social events. Single people will be more interested in opposite sex and maybe looking for serious relationships.

