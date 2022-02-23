Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Make relationships a real focus with both family and friends. In new social settings, you may be surprised to find how easily and intensely you connect with others. Let your charm show.

Taurus: You will find good opportunities in your career. But think wisely before making a decision. Financial improvement is on the cards. Students might be distracted from their studies today.

Gemini: You are on the brink of achieving your goals, so be cautious that you don't mess it up. Speculative gains opportunity will be there but also can lose more rather than making profits.

Cancer: In the political and social sectors, you need to take opinions from people before sanctioning or implementing any rule. Romance is in the air.

Leo: Every time your decision will not be correct; you need to accept your mistakes and respect others' views. Those in politics and social sectors will see an uptick in their fame.

Virgo: You have to concentrate more on your projects. Those working from home need to tackle issues regarding domestic and official work. You need to keep good relationships with your colleagues.

Libra: You may be confused about deciding on your career. So, it will be better to continue what you are currently doing. Don't compare yourself with others. You need to put more effort into solving domestic issues.

Scorpio: Formation, expansion and new ventures are on cards for your business. You must develop new skills to compete with others. Those looking for new opportunities in a job may find some.

Sagittarius: Expanding your business is on the cards. You will get good financial backing; stars are favouring you so stop worrying and try to work on it. Those in the acting and music sectors will find some hope.

Capricorn: Pressure situations in political and social sectors might affect your health. It is advisable not to make strong commitments or rough statements, which will gave adverse effects on your position.

Aquarius: Your importance at the workplace will increase. Associates will believe in you and work according to your orders. There will be good relations between new contacts on the social or domestic front. Those single might find a mate.

Pisces: Avoid junk food today. There might be minor conflicts with your life partner today. Speculative activities might give you lucrative gains.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST