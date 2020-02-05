Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 05, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Strange ideas and thoughts will bombard you today. Think twice before you take an important decision. Be on the guard as there are chances of robbery of your belongings.</p>.<p>You are a brilliant negotiator and this will help you achieve new business deals. You’re planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your work place.</p>.<p>All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you do some more hard work and there will be semblance of peace in your life. Short tour is likely.</p>.<p>Some of you might have to settle for a compromise in a law suit. There will be positive things in politics and sports today. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>You may invest a good sum for buying a piece of land or for constructing a building. It will be good idea if you discuss any new proposal with an advisor before sanctioning it.</p>.<p>Your actions in excitement at your work place may hurt your colleagues and create misunderstandings, so take care of it. Travel plans will be hectic. Avoid night driving.</p>.<p>Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty but will ultimately bring you prosperity. You may get a new assignment which will be financially beneficial to you.</p>.<p>You might visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with your spouse and family. You will also be recognized for your hard work in the society.</p>.<p>Accidents are indicated today and you have to take precautions. Heart issues are also indicated for some of you. Keep an eye on your enemies.</p>.<p>You will definitely come out with some great potential and exciting results. However be cautious when you are trying to settle down in new position or a new job.</p>.<p>Your due recognition will come into your hand and you will be happy to see your progress in this short span of the time. Keep a balance between your work and domestic life.</p>.<p>Those already holding high positions will see their work getting appreciated and supported, most of which can also result in an increment. Travel plans can be made.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>