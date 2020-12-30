Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A disappointing day in terms of relationships. Your relationship may hit a rough patch. Take advice from an experienced person before making a decision & implementing ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will see your domestic life progressing in certain ways that will lead to professional and financial success. Luck and fortune are with you. Take care of your mental health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will observe that the behaviour of some of your colleagues' have changed which will make you feel disappointed. Be careful while on the wheels. Avoid taking stress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, your seniors may put additional responsibilities on you and would expect you to give good results. Travelling is likely. You will have a successful day at work.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It is better to think about long term monetary gain rather than a short term one. You will get full co-operation from superiors at the workplace. Pay attention to family life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may get attracted to someone from the opposite gender. You will spend romantic moments with your life-partner. Good career opportunities are around the corner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You should take efforts and understand your partner's feelings and should try to strengthen the bond between you. An argument with children is indicated. Use money wisely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your desires and dreams could be realised now. This is going to be a lovely day in terms of relationships. A favourable day for your profession. You may make rapid progress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks on time. Speculations may lead to gains. Outing with friends or loved ones is seen on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your foresightedness will help you predict unwanted events. Seniors will appreciate your work. A friend from the opposite gender will influence you positively.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

People will try to create problems for you and would try to put you in the bad light. People in politics may face some tensions. Your rivals will try to defame you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your professional ambitions soar to a new high, thanks to the planetary influences. Business meetings are likely to set the stage of new ventures. Try to remain relaxed.

