Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Taurus: You are now cautious and read the fine print carefully. You will get a chance to correct your past mistakes, both on domestic and professional front. Happiness will be there.

Gemini: You push ahead with guns blazing and see most of your plans coming to fruition. You love making money and spending it too on your loved ones. Travel plans can be made.

Cancer: You will be able to balance the discussion today at workplace. Important meetings will be successful. Those looking for new job or a change in job have to grab the opportunity soon.

Leo: There will be lot of progress at the work and/or business front. You will find success at work as well as support of superiors. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Virgo: Learn lessons from the past to find solutions for difficult situations. Life will be stressful with many choices. Pay attention to your health. Avoid speculative activities.

Libra: Spend time with your partner. There will be solutions for domestic problems with the help of your loved ones and friends. In business, your relations and new contacts will increase and from that you can gain more clients.

Scorpio: Those in medical sector will have a hectic day, full of work pressure and some critical cases to handle. Sometimes, you need to step back a bit and then move forcefully forward.

Sagittarius: Education and travelling shows great start. Search a way to channel your energy to care for your body. For business or work, this period will be progressive and you will achieve success and profit with hard work.

Capricorn: Some of your ambitions will be realised and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction.

Aquarius: You are working hard and gaining skills to boost your career. If your current work isn't fitting with your interests or talents, it should become more evident.

Pisces: You will be planning a short tour with your family. Formation of a new group or starting of a new organisation will cross your mind. Students will do well in studies.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST