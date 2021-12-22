Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: There is no letting up on the work front though. You may be on the verge of burnout and you desperately need to destress. You will also have to guard against excessive drinking.

Taurus: Those looking for higher education, today is a good day for them. Minor gains through speculation are likely today. You will be able to defend your position in the political and social sectors.

Gemini: Your creative streak reveals itself and you find ingenious solutions to your money and relationship problems. Listen to others' views and pass them to your seniors before taking any major decision.

Cancer: You will be more effective in business meetings. There will be a boost in confidence level today. Your cheerful persona will draw people to you. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns. Career-wise, your power to attract attention boosts your position, but beware competition can be stiff.

Virgo: Relationships lead to both achievements and greater confidence and self-belief. New job opportunities are going to come, so grab them. In politics, you will be able to defeat your enemies.

Libra: You love entertaining and being entertained and there will be outings, picnics and get-togethers. Those in the agriculture sector will make profits.

Scorpio: Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tension about your married life will create a web of doubts in your mind.

Sagittarius: There can be injuries due to small accidents. Try to complete important business meeting at the beginning of the day if possible. Don’t keep too much transparency in business.

Capricorn: Travel plans can be made with your loved ones. Negative thinking sometimes helps. Domestic happiness is on the cards. You will command immense respect at the workplace.

Aquarius: Events at home and office will keep you busy. Your parents need care and attention. Salesmen and editors will be successful today.

Pisces: During tough times, your friends will be there for you. Journalists will do well today. You will be energetic. For women, good job opportunities will be coming their way. Travel plans can be made.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST