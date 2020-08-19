Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 19, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approved by seniors.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Spend quality time with your spouse, it will help clear off the misunderstandings between you. Your helping and kind nature will win many hearts today. Pay attention to your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It's a good day for those in the field of politics. On the professional front, you will earn recognition. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of workplace stress. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Don't let the work-life affect your family life.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Be very careful in terms of health. Gastric troubles are seen on the cards. Avoid travelling if possible. Stay away from arguments and office politics.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
If you are in two minds about a certain situation, brainstorming with colleagues will help you regain your clarity and objectivity. Be careful and cautious if you are in the field of politics or social sector.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You have a real need to be vocal. You will enjoy events that lean towards theatre, art, or music. Romance is in the air. Your popularity in the workplace will soar.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may have to spend most of your time in negotiations with seniors and higher authorities. Your partner needs your care and attention. Do not neglect your family responsibilities.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Don't hide anything from your spouse/ lover. Work pressure is likely to increase. This is going to be a very stressful day, so be prepared. Don’t hesitate to promote yourself.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You have to follow the basics to get success in your projects. Weddings bell may soon ring for singles. You will be adaptable and versatile. A short business trip is likely.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your self-confidence and self-reliance has gained momentum. The trend of gains and better things for you will not only sustain but will be much more pronounced and strong.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You may face obstacles while completing your projects in time. Small fluctuations may occur in your gains that will worry you a bit. Your partner will keep you happy.