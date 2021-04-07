Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Business related activities must be done ethically, otherwise, you may land in serious trouble. Legal matters should be handled with care. Seniors will guide you at work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will avoid taking all kinds of risks, which is a good thing. Try to wrap your work as early as possible, don't leave anything for later. Health needs care and attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your popularity among friends/ co-workers may soar. Don't stay awake till late at night as it will affect health. Control your temper. Avoid arguing with your partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your punctuality and particularity on the work front will be appreciated by the seniors/ bosses. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your father's health will improve, so stop worrying about his health. You will amplify your sources of incomes and put an end to your outstanding settlements, as well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You would be able to finish your work on time. You will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Getting approval from seniors is not going to be an easy thing. Patience is the key today. People are likely to turn their backs on you. Be cautious while on wheels.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be in an energetic mood today. You will experience a good atmosphere at the workplace. Share your true feelings with your partner, it will make you feel better.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Stressful situations on the work and personal fronts need to be handled objectively. Explain your feelings but don’t overreact. Avoid making hasty financial decisions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will find ways to improve your financial security. Students will make progress towards their goals. You may face obstacles if you are planning to borrow a loan.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Analyse information before acting on a situation. Effective management of money can help you enhance your security. Those in sports sector will have rise in fame.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You need to focus on what truly makes you happy and not disperse your energies. Happiness is your goal and you are taking the right steps in that direction.

