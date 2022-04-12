Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You would be able to raise the winning flag confidently in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard.

Finance: Deals that look lucrative need to be finalised quickly.

Career: There could be video conferencing with clients from far away which will bring much-needed excitement.

Domestic and love life: Support from friends and loved ones will give you the confidence to tackle your issues confidently.

Health: Perfect fitness will be your focus now.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Forest green

Taurus

Today, concentrate on your pending activities.

Finance: At the workplace don’t waste time chatting or gossiping about news on mobile; try to complete some work in advance.

Career: Your work goes smoothly so that you can concentrate on other things that need attention.

Domestic and love life: Do not share your secrets with neighbours and remain committed to your responsibilities.

Health: Going on regular walks or doing yoga will keep you away from health problems.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini

Do take some time out for your hobbies to fill your free time.

Finance: Informed investments will bring you more profits in near future.

Career: You may get some big responsibility. You will also see the results of your hard work.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: You will be particular about your diet plan.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer: New developments may make you emotional and sentimental.

Finance: This is a good time to identify the most workable projects and set plans to achieve them.

Career: Sportspeople will gain fame. In politics, you have to be informative.

Domestic and love life: You will be yearning to be in the kind of relationships that help you make long-lasting changes.

Health: You will get some relief from stress. Indulging in hobbies will make you feel rejuvenated.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cyan

Leo

Trust God and you will be blessed with good luck in future.

Finance: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sectors will bring you more profits.

Career: Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour.

Domestic and love life: You will spend time with your children and family members today.

Health: Engage in hobbies to refresh your mind.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Forest green

Virgo

A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you overcome hurdles.

Finance: Minor losses are likely today while trading in the stock market.

Career: In your career and studies, you have to struggle to complete your goals.

Domestic and love life: You are broad-minded and lawful. Don’t get too disappointed today.

Health: You must take safety measures while travelling. This will help you avoid accidents, mishaps and health issues during journeys.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Green

Libra

Experience and knowledge will help you.

Finance: Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures.

Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.

Domestic and love life: Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner.

Health: A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cyan

Scorpio

You will make some strong and confident moves towards your goals.

Finance: Take stock of your investments and put money in the profitable ones.

Career: Direct your energies towards new projects or honing your skills, as it will benefit you in future.

Domestic and love life: You need to also give time to the family for fulfilling their wishes today.

Health: Exercise in the morning and keep a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Green

Sagittarius

If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in the right direction, success will come knocking at your door.

Finance: You will be asking for more money at work or inviting friends to join you in a deal.

Career: The projects that you are working on may get some recognition.

Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Health: Improper care of health may put you in trouble.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Light Green

Capricorn

You will be busy, yet you will enjoy it.

Finance: There are expenses and family issues to sort out. This might put additional pressure on you.

Career: You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Domestic and love life: There may be some disputes with your spouse over petty issues.

Health: There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems. Hence, be cautious while driving or crossing roads.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Cyan

Aquarius

Your curious nature helps you get to the bottom of things, which will assist you in increasing your knowledge.

Finance: There could be smart deals that will help you expand your business.

Career: Your confidence will increase and you will successfully complete the pending jobs by working single-handedly.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for some are on the cards. Romance is in the air.

Health: Those participating in adventures or nature activities will be in a good mood.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Forest green

Pisces

You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons.

Finance: If signing any agreements or documents you have to be cautious. Be clear of every clause mentioned.

Career: Minor disagreements with colleagues and co-workers at the workplace is likely.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships may bloom.

Health: Excitement needs to be controlled today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Savannah

