Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property.

Career: People in fields like education/automobile/property will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You may buy property/vehicle today.Good day for studies/WFH.

Health: Some may suffer from a normal cough and cold/weakness.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

TAURUS

Business deals/contracts/meetings will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/advertisements/travel.

Career: People in fields like communication/journalism/publication will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain/shoulder pain.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Blue.

GEMINI

Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or lead to loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/tooth treatment/business.

Career: People in occult science/education/repairing/insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.

Health: Some may suffer from throat/toothache/eye/breathing problems.

Lucky number: 8.

Lucky colour: Black.

CANCER

Today you may face problems in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/business.

Career: People in insurance/surgeons/repairing will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education/travel is indicated.

Take care of yourself/spouse.

Health: Some may suffer from waist pain/headache/injury.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

LEO

Today is the day to get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/business/career.

Career: People in fields like finance co./HR agencies/doctors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to workload/illness.

Health: Some may suffer from eye problems/constipation/bronchitis.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Black.

VIRGO

Economic growth is indicated. Stuck money may be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/health.

Career: People in fields like law & court/religion/entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/children is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/asthma/back pain/constipation.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

LIBRA

Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children/entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/religion will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good day for children/ meditation is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain/chest pain/bronchitis/asthma.

Lucky number: 6. Lucky colour: Pink.

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study/take rest at home/work from home.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education/home/travel.

Career: People in communication/tourism/consultancy/education/vehicle will benefit.

Domestic & love life: A day to spend with family/doing household work.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/shoulder pain.

Lucky number: 2. Lucky colour: White.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle and earn.

Finance: You can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in communication/literature/publication/speaker will succeed.

Domestic & love life: You will step out of your house for some reason.

Health: Some may suffer from shoulder pain/toothache/throat/eye problems.

Lucky number: 9.

Lucky colour: Red.

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/family needs.

Career: People in fields like bank/finance/education will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy with family.

Health: Some may suffer from tooth pain/throat/eye problems.

Lucky number: 2. Lucky colour: Silver.

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for travel/expenditure/investment/medical treatment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment/travel.

Career: People in fields like medical/tourism/finance/pharmacy will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness or a low mood.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/throat/sinus/eye problems.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations/reunion/party/travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration/party/travel.

Career: People in fields like entertainment/religion/sports/art/travel will benefit.

Domestic & love life: A long journey / Delay in travels is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from a low mood/asthma/bronchitis/hair fall.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Black.