 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property.

Career: People in fields like education/automobile/property will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You may buy property/vehicle today.Good day for studies/WFH.

Health: Some may suffer from a normal cough and cold/weakness.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

TAURUS

Business deals/contracts/meetings will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/advertisements/travel.

Career: People in fields like communication/journalism/publication will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain/shoulder pain.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Blue.

GEMINI

Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or lead to loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/tooth treatment/business.

Career: People in occult science/education/repairing/insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.

Health: Some may suffer from throat/toothache/eye/breathing problems.

Lucky number: 8.

Lucky colour: Black.

CANCER

Today you may face problems in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/business.

Career: People in insurance/surgeons/repairing will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education/travel is indicated.

Take care of yourself/spouse.

Health: Some may suffer from waist pain/headache/injury.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

LEO

Today is the day to get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/business/career.

Career: People in fields like finance co./HR agencies/doctors will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disturbed due to workload/illness.

Health: Some may suffer from eye problems/constipation/bronchitis.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Black.

VIRGO

Economic growth is indicated. Stuck money may be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/health.

Career: People in fields like law & court/religion/entertainment will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/children is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/asthma/back pain/constipation.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

LIBRA

Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children/entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/religion will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good day for children/ meditation is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain/chest pain/bronchitis/asthma.

Lucky number: 6. Lucky colour: Pink.

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study/take rest at home/work from home.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education/home/travel.

Career: People in communication/tourism/consultancy/education/vehicle will benefit.

Domestic & love life: A day to spend with family/doing household work.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/shoulder pain.

Lucky number: 2. Lucky colour: White.

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle and earn.

Finance: You can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in communication/literature/publication/speaker will succeed.

Domestic & love life: You will step out of your house for some reason.

Health: Some may suffer from shoulder pain/toothache/throat/eye problems.

Lucky number: 9.

Lucky colour: Red.

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health/family needs.

Career: People in fields like bank/finance/education will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy with family.

Health: Some may suffer from tooth pain/throat/eye problems.

Lucky number: 2. Lucky colour: Silver.

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for travel/expenditure/investment/medical treatment.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment/travel.

Career: People in fields like medical/tourism/finance/pharmacy will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness or a low mood.

Health: Some may suffer from bronchitis/throat/sinus/eye problems.

Lucky number: 3. Lucky colour: Yellow.

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations/reunion/party/travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration/party/travel.

Career: People in fields like entertainment/religion/sports/art/travel will benefit.

Domestic & love life: A long journey / Delay in travels is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from a low mood/asthma/bronchitis/hair fall.

Lucky number: 8. Lucky colour: Black.

