Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not hesitate to create an alliance. Keep making efforts so that you can sustain and grow on the career front. Focus on your goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will progress well in both personal and professional life. Reinforce your capabilities. Avoid travelling as far as possible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Set realistic goals. Be open to criticism. Those in the field of politics and social sector will do well. Be cautious while on the wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your co-worker may neglect your opinions which may hurt you. Delays are on the cards. Pay attention to your personal relationships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Diplomacy will smooth the path. Your romantic life will be blissful. Small injuries are likely, take care. Health may be troublesome.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try to divert your partner's attention from stressful situations. Students will shine. Spend quality time with your family, loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It will be better if you focus on pending tasks and work instead of wasting your time. Mental peace may get disturbed. Avoid travelling.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your peace of mind may get affected. On the financial front, you may face challenges. A clash with your co-worker is on the cards.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Spirituality will give much-needed strength and hope. Your mind will be full of great ideas. Romance is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be high on energy. The atmosphere at the workplace will be very positive. Your relationship with spouse will improve.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may have to make some hard decisions today against your loved ones. A transfer or change of job is likely. Students will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Be flexible in your discussions at the workplace. Pay attention to your health. Don't think too much about future. Love life will bloom.

