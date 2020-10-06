Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Do not hesitate to create an alliance. Keep making efforts so that you can sustain and grow on the career front. Focus on your goals.</p>.<p>You will progress well in both personal and professional life. Reinforce your capabilities. Avoid travelling as far as possible.</p>.<p>Set realistic goals. Be open to criticism. Those in the field of politics and social sector will do well. Be cautious while on the wheels.</p>.<p> Your co-worker may neglect your opinions which may hurt you. Delays are on the cards. Pay attention to your personal relationships.</p>.<p>Diplomacy will smooth the path. Your romantic life will be blissful. Small injuries are likely, take care. Health may be troublesome. </p>.<p>Try to divert your partner's attention from stressful situations. Students will shine. Spend quality time with your family, loved ones.</p>.<p>It will be better if you focus on pending tasks and work instead of wasting your time. Mental peace may get disturbed. Avoid travelling.</p>.<p>Your peace of mind may get affected. On the financial front, you may face challenges. A clash with your co-worker is on the cards.</p>.<p>Spirituality will give much-needed strength and hope. Your mind will be full of great ideas. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>You will be high on energy. The atmosphere at the workplace will be very positive. Your relationship with spouse will improve.</p>.<p>You may have to make some hard decisions today against your loved ones. A transfer or change of job is likely. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Be flexible in your discussions at the workplace. Pay attention to your health. Don't think too much about future. Love life will bloom.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>