Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: On the work front, you are likely to make correct judgements. Those in the field of politics and those in the social sector may have to work together. Take care of your health.

Taurus: You may come across a morale-boosting opportunity that will help make your career strong. Your image on the social front is also likely to improve. Cut down your expenses.

Gemini: This is the time to look out for investment options that will help you in old age. Seek the advice of an experienced person if you are feeling stuck. Don't make hasty decisions.

Cancer: Visualise the future you want rather than worrying about things you can’t control as worrying more will affect your health. Exercise regularly and drive carefully.

Leo: Try to make cordial relations with your colleagues and seniors as a healthy environment will help boost your productivity and creativity. Health will improve. Control your anger.

Virgo: Emotionally driven decisions will go wrong, so think with your head & not with your heart. Health may be troublesome. Misunderstandings are likely to occur between couples.

Libra: If you are thinking to start a new venture then you'll have to build new contacts which will help in establishing your business. Love is in the air. A good day for the agricultural sector.

Scorpio: Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take all the business-related decisions today itself. Travelling is on the cards. Spend quality time with your family.

Sagittarius: There would be indirect gains because of your rivals. Men, be it your mother, wife, sister, or girlfriend, keep all women happy in your life. Social life will keep you busy.

Capricorn: You will make steady progress and squash all rivalry before it turns ugly and disastrous. Keep an eye on your enemies. Stupendous growth and success are on the cards.

Aquarius: You may have to make adjustments in your married life. If single, choose your life partner wisely. Your income is likely to increase. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Pisces: Today friends will give you an opportunity that will prove beneficial for you in the future. Undertake a project that gets you more benefits. Learn to accept your mistakes.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:16 AM IST