Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be able to fulfil all your professional commitments. You would be able to find solutions to problems. Those in the politics, social sector will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pay attention to the needs of your partner and don't take things for granted. Business professionals may face stiff competition from rivals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Control your emotions. You may feel sidelined by your co-workers at the workplace. Make decisions wisely. Keep your mind cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will win over your enemies. Success in all your ventures is also foreseen and your hard work will be rewarded. Students will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get biased about certain issues, which may backfire you. Be clear with your thoughts. Keep a tab on your anger. Work will keep you busy.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your dedicated hard work will reap you benefits. Your name and fame will increase. Promotion is on the cards. Family life will be blissful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Double check your projects or assignments before submitting them to seniors. Take initiative, try to clear the roadblock in the relationship.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Many aspects of your life and work is calling for your attention. Expenses are likely to increase. Do not neglect your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Concentrate more on your health. Relax and de-stress. A positive attitude will make your way smooth. Take care of finances.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

There will be a success in the newly formed business or job. You may make new friends. Buying a new home, a car is likely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in the field of music and arts may get new assignments and would perform well. Journalists and retailers will have a good day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

At the workplace, you will realise your mistakes and will come over it. Don't let your ego rule you. A short trip with spouse is likely.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in