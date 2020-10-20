Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will be able to fulfil all your professional commitments. You would be able to find solutions to problems. Those in the politics, social sector will do well.</p>.<p>Pay attention to the needs of your partner and don't take things for granted. Business professionals may face stiff competition from rivals.</p>.<p>Control your emotions. You may feel sidelined by your co-workers at the workplace. Make decisions wisely. Keep your mind cool.</p>.<p>You will win over your enemies. Success in all your ventures is also foreseen and your hard work will be rewarded. Students will do well.</p>.<p>You may get biased about certain issues, which may backfire you. Be clear with your thoughts. Keep a tab on your anger. Work will keep you busy.</p>.<p>Your dedicated hard work will reap you benefits. Your name and fame will increase. Promotion is on the cards. Family life will be blissful.</p>.<p>Double check your projects or assignments before submitting them to seniors. Take initiative, try to clear the roadblock in the relationship.</p>.<p>Many aspects of your life and work is calling for your attention. Expenses are likely to increase. Do not neglect your health.</p>.<p>Concentrate more on your health. Relax and de-stress. A positive attitude will make your way smooth. Take care of finances.</p>.<p>There will be a success in the newly formed business or job. You may make new friends. Buying a new home, a car is likely.</p>.<p>Those in the field of music and arts may get new assignments and would perform well. Journalists and retailers will have a good day.</p>.<p>At the workplace, you will realise your mistakes and will come over it. Don't let your ego rule you. A short trip with spouse is likely.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>