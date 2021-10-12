Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Today, you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends. New ideas will come to your mind. People around will be impressed with your ability.

Taurus: You will make wise decisions at the workplace. You won’t face any difficulty today. It is an excellent time to complete pending tasks.

Gemini: Listen to what people tell you but obey your conscience. You will ascend the ladder of victory and achieve real joy. Your efforts will be rewarded well.

Cancer: Your concept might not be wrong, but you need to study how to represent that in front of colleagues and seniors to get accepted. Domestic work pressure will increase.

Leo: Keeping an open mind and a willingness to cooperate will really take you very far. These will give you far more benefits than ignoring the interests and welfare of others.

Virgo: Virgos are very careful when it comes to bringing up their children. Keep away from romance at the workplace. You will spend lots of money today, and your desires will be fulfilled.

Libra: Competition is everywhere and in every sector. To get success, you need luck and hard work. It is a good day for writers as they will do very well.

Scorpio: Today, the moon is well placed. It shows gain and benefits through the parents’ home and domestic life. You will make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.

Sagittarius: A wise and tactful partner can handle you. Today, some may change jobs. Home, love, good friends will all add to your happiness quotient. Your romantic life is set to bloom.

Capricorn: There are higher chances of failing to get success with your demands at your workplace. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel.

Aquarius: There will be gains in pleasure with friends and a touch of classy romance. Listen to the views of your friend and partner but take your own decisions.

Pisces: The atmosphere at home will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. It is a good day to indulge in trading, and your finances will grow.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:00 AM IST