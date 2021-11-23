Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your focus will shift to the important goals of your life. You will give your 100 per cent in whatever you do today. Growth is likely in business. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus: Someone at the workplace may behave rudely with you. Avoid junk food/ outside food. The stress is likely to increase. At home, avoid arguing with your life partner.

Gemini: You would be able to handle problems diplomatically at work. Try to finish all your important tasks as early as possible. Those in the sports/ music sector may have a successful day.

Cancer: You need to make strong financial plans because a challenging phase is likely to begin on the business front. Spend your money wisely. Avoid making any hasty decisions.

Leo: A financial gain is foreseen. An increase in wealth via gambling or lottery is likely. Your old contacts may prove beneficial for you today. Think twice before you trust anyone.

Virgo: Family matters will get resolved. Unmarried natives may get good marriage proposals. Travelling will be fruitful. You will feel more relaxed on a mental level. Health is fine.

Libra: Today if you wish to get things done, you need to be diplomatic. There may be gains from the share market. Avoid getting angry. Don’t neglect your health. Follow a good diet.

Scorpio: You need to take a break and relax. Clam yourself mentally as well as emotionally. Don't get hyper. Family meetings and get together are on the cards. Love is in the air.

Sagittarius: Don't let the stress impact your physical health. You may change your job. Your honour in the society may increase. Luck is with you. A favourable day in terms of career.

Capricorn: Progress by leaps and bounds in business is to be expected through connection with foreigners and acquaintances. Do not get overconfident. Take care of your health.

Aquarius: Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognition now. The struggle is likely to decrease. Love life will be fine.

Pisces: Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors. There might be some delay in projects and this will depress you a bit.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST