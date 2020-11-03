Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, November 03, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

New opportunities are going to come soon. You will get fatigued due to long travels. Joy and success on the personal front are indicated. Family life will be happy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may feel tired and bored in the workplace. Your low energy and lack of interest in work can pull you down. Shift your focus on the positive aspects of work life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Focus all your energy in one direction so that your interests see the light. A change of attitude may make way for growth. Wellwishers may help give a boost to your career.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Use your intelligence and solve your problems on your own. Those in the field of politics, the social sector should keep an eye on their opponents. Your reputation is at risk.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Due to your own calibre and skills, results would be fantastic. You will be respected and your fame will also increase. You may make new and influential contacts today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Minor glitches could add to your workload, having backup plans in place is a good idea. Actors and those in the field of arts may not live up to their seniors' expectations.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The trend of gains and better things for you will not only be sustained but will be much more strong. You will get rid of personal complexes. You will become more focused.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Networking yourself through your circle of friends and social acquaintances will pay off handsomely. Do not ignore the advice of your friends and loves ones.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

There will be a success in a newly formed business or job. You will find new contacts and friends. A change is a residence or buying a new car is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Concentrate more on your health and make an active effort to de-stress and relax. Positive thinking will make your way smooth. Take care of finances.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There will be minor conflicts between you and your colleagues today. You need to remain calm, work pressure may increase. Be careful of your enemies.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Be prepared as seniors are likely to put extra responsibilities on your shoulders, and increase your workload. Love life will be fine. Travelling is on the cards.

