Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 5, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will earn respect at workplace. Your life partner will expect more from you on the relationship front. Minor problems will get over by the end of the day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will grow well in terms of finance. On the professional side, this is a favourable time for you as a pay hike or promotion is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do not worry about your financial problems. Family's support will boost your confidence. Take care of your health. Pay attention to love life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Try to finish important tasks in the first half of the day. Do not delay your work or else it will put your job in trouble. Loved ones will help in shaping your career.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Make sure you don't hurt others with your harsh words and behaviour. Stop being stubborn. You will do best on both personal and professional fronts.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Be careful of your image and reputation, especially at the workplace. Keep an eye on your opponents. Before you dream of hitting a goal, step back and analyse thoroughly.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Health issues are likely to pop up which will also affect your productivity and work. Take proper rest. Spend time with your family and life partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, listen to what your heart says and follow that.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Love, friendships and family will be the sources of your happiness. Your financial position will improve considerably. You may also get a nice break or a lucrative offer.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid eating junk and incorporate healthy food items in your diet. Be careful while on the wheels as an accident is likely to occur.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may go through some tense moments at the workplace. Seniors are likely to interfere with your projects. Gains through speculations are possible.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It is advisable that you work diligently and responsibly. You will learn new things, gain more knowledge, thanks to your curious mind. Pay attention to your relationships.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in