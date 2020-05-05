Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 5, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will earn respect at workplace. Your life partner will expect more from you on the relationship front. Minor problems will get over by the end of the day.</p>.<p>You will grow well in terms of finance. On the professional side, this is a favourable time for you as a pay hike or promotion is on the cards.</p>.<p>Do not worry about your financial problems. Family's support will boost your confidence. Take care of your health. Pay attention to love life.</p>.<p>Try to finish important tasks in the first half of the day. Do not delay your work or else it will put your job in trouble. Loved ones will help in shaping your career.</p>.<p>Make sure you don't hurt others with your harsh words and behaviour. Stop being stubborn. You will do best on both personal and professional fronts.</p>.<p>Be careful of your image and reputation, especially at the workplace. Keep an eye on your opponents. Before you dream of hitting a goal, step back and analyse thoroughly.</p>.<p>Health issues are likely to pop up which will also affect your productivity and work. Take proper rest. Spend time with your family and life partner.</p>.<p>It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, listen to what your heart says and follow that.</p>.<p>Love, friendships and family will be the sources of your happiness. Your financial position will improve considerably. You may also get a nice break or a lucrative offer.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Avoid eating junk and incorporate healthy food items in your diet. Be careful while on the wheels as an accident is likely to occur. </p>.<p>You may go through some tense moments at the workplace. Seniors are likely to interfere with your projects. Gains through speculations are possible.</p>.<p>It is advisable that you work diligently and responsibly. You will learn new things, gain more knowledge, thanks to your curious mind. Pay attention to your relationships.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>