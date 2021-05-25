Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your should use your ideas and energy in creating something positive. The authorities and peers at the workplace may try to create obstacles for you, so stay alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Take good care of health. Avoid worrying about work and do not take the stress. Avoid arguing with your partner on petty issues or else it will affect your family life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your personal financial outlook may be affected by changes in your working conditions, some subtle and others obvious to one and all. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need emotional support, a shoulder to hang on when in need. You may do well on the career front. Do not lie to anybody and stay cautious on the marital front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your multitasking abilities will help you greatly. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend from the opposite sex may influence you positively.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A piece of good news is on the way. You may get a new platform to showcase your talent. Keep a tab on your emotions. Be thankful for all the good things in your life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Additional responsibility will be there at the workplace. Drive cautiously or it may cause accidents. Learn to accept your mistakes. Your helpful nature will win many hearts.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need to surround yourself with people who have a positive outlook on life. Stay connected with those friends who care for you genuinely. Avoid lending your money.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You might get disturbed at the workplace as things may not work as per your plans. You may have to make few sacrifices to save your relationship with life partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Be confident while sharing your ideas in front of the seniors. Those in the field of arts and music will have a good day. Profitability in the retail business is possible.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Take a break from work and spend time with children, and your beloved. Your health will improve. The harmony at home will prevail. You will be in an optimistic mood.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today a good chance of getting new contracts and a rise in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. You will be able to keep your partner happy.

