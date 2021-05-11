Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should pay attention to your health. It is advisable that you follow a healthy routine and try to keep yourself fit. Your love life will be joyful. Avoid taking stress.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will go all guns blazing against your enemies and knock them out with ease. Avoid speculating or making any risky investment. Be careful about all the legal issues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Additional academic qualifications are likely to benefit in a competitive situation. Be careful of some professional reverses. Avoid unnecessary conflicts at work/ home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your confidence will boost. You may take some bold decisions. It is a good time to take risks and move forward. The family will be supportive. It's a happy day.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be careful of what you speak. There will be a great struggle for power and prestige. Try to clear up any misconceptions. Legal issues could be resolved soon.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your loved ones, friends or family will bring joy, pleasure and sheer happiness in your life. Your co-workers and seniors may get impressed by your work and ideas.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Matters related to money and love will keep you occupied. Health needs attention. Try to solve domestic issues, if any, as soon as possible. Don't lose your calm.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Discussion for extending your business and new projects will succeed. You may get a piece of good news. Don't neglect your health. Patience is the key today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will realise new goals and ambitions. Fortune and good luck will follow you. Children and spouse will bring joy. Don't make any decision under emotional pressure.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will approach the road to success. You will be able to cross all the hurdles and obstacles with your intelligence and knowledge. Sportspersons may progress well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Unwanted expenditure needs to be curbed. Clever financial planning would be needed on your part to tide over the crunch. Consult a counsellor for crucial questions.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Clear all your doubts before financing new projects. You will be in a safe position today at your workplace. Those in the field of sports/ acting will have a successful day.

