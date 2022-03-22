Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You might get new opportunities to work around in social sector.

Finance: You may not overspend today and it may help to curtail expenses.

Career: Even if you are authorized to take decision, it is advisable to discuss your views with an experienced person before making any final comment.

Domestic and love life: Your family and their future and welfare will concern you deeply.

Health: You have to be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Pink

Taurus

You manage to strike work-life balance today.

Finance: You have to finalize your deals quickly.

Career: You will be able to clear previous misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: The need to make your loved ones happy will be strongly felt.

Health: There will be some relief from stress.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Red

Gemini

Be diplomatic in your interactions and be tactful if you disagree with anyone’s views.

Finance: Those in small scale industries will be able to arrange funds for their ongoing projects.

Career: There are certain things which you disagree at workplace but don’t be too rigid and try to be diplomatic to avoid conflicts.

Domestic and love life: Avoid any sort of unnecessary arguments to maintain peace in relationship.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky color: Baby Pink

Cancer

Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things.

Finance: Some old contacts might bail you out from financial crisis.

Career: Proper management is required to take the project towards success.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will be supportive and helpful, which may give you some relief.

Health: You will perform some adventurous tasks. A short tour is indicated.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky color: Burgundy

Leo

It is advisable not to shoot your mouth off too often.

Finance: No heavy inflows, but with careful management of money you will stand to gain.

Career: There will be misunderstandings at workplace as you might feel disappointed over your ideas not getting that much importance from seniors.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals will depend on your horoscope.

Health: You have to well-balanced diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Brown

Virgo

You will display awesome skills and achieve a lot.

Finance: Recovery of debt is likely.

Career: There will discussion regarding recent projects and you may need to take the lead.

Domestic and love life: Some exciting things will happen in your life today.

Health: Exercise and proper diet will keep you away from any illness.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Pink

Libra

You will conquer leadership in politics and social sector.

Finance: Financial stability will be there. Try to clear debts.

Career: Appreciation from seniors may be difficult but in future your performance will be highlighted.

Domestic and love life: Family will be supportive towards your decision.

Health: Your parents' health will show signs of improvement.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Pink

Scorpio

Your reckless behavior is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth.

Finance: You will tend to give a lot of attention to the problems of comfort, but not at the expense of other aspects of life.

Career: Your intelligence will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Local and domestic affairs will occupy your attention and set off a great deal of action.

Health: Avoid unnecessary stressful activities, which can affect your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Red

Sagittarius

Compromise will be the best thing today to settle disputes.

Finance: You have to pay attention on your workers and also on your balance sheet in business.

Career: You will have to compromise on some issues in job and opportunities will be not as per your satisfaction.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels today at home.

Health: Have proper sleep as it will keep your mind calm.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky color: Brown

Capricorn

Your work goes smoothly so that you can concentrate on several things that need attention.

Finance: Proper and specific investment can earn more money in future.

Career: Sportspersons will gain fame in their career. In politics, you have to be informative.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposal for some is on the cards. Romance is in the air.

Health: Regular walk or yoga will keep you away from long-term disease.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky color: Sky blue

Aquarius

Those in entertainment will do well today.

Finance: You will arrive to the fence on projects more quickly.

Career: Your working life will be demanding, but not worrisome.

Domestic and love life: Sharing of ideas, love, emotions and resources will be your best bet.

Health: Those suffering from any major illness may see good improvement now.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Baby pink

Pisces

Students must keep away laziness if they want to get success in their exams.

Finance: Trading in oil and gas sector will be profitable today.

Career: You find that a sense of freedom, even elation, comes to you as you interact with younger people at workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will require family's support to see things through.

Health: There is a relief from stress that you experienced in past.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky color: Orange

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:43 AM IST