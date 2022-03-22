e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries

You might get new opportunities to work around in social sector.

Finance: You may not overspend today and it may help to curtail expenses.

Career: Even if you are authorized to take decision, it is advisable to discuss your views with an experienced person before making any final comment.

Domestic and love life: Your family and their future and welfare will concern you deeply.

Health: You have to be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Pink

Taurus

You manage to strike work-life balance today.

Finance: You have to finalize your deals quickly.

Career: You will be able to clear previous misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: The need to make your loved ones happy will be strongly felt.

Health: There will be some relief from stress.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Red

Gemini

Be diplomatic in your interactions and be tactful if you disagree with anyone’s views.

Finance: Those in small scale industries will be able to arrange funds for their ongoing projects.

Career: There are certain things which you disagree at workplace but don’t be too rigid and try to be diplomatic to avoid conflicts.

Domestic and love life: Avoid any sort of unnecessary arguments to maintain peace in relationship.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky color: Baby Pink

Cancer

Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things.

Finance: Some old contacts might bail you out from financial crisis.

Career: Proper management is required to take the project towards success.

Domestic and love life: Your family members will be supportive and helpful, which may give you some relief.

Health: You will perform some adventurous tasks. A short tour is indicated.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky color: Burgundy

Leo

It is advisable not to shoot your mouth off too often.

Finance: No heavy inflows, but with careful management of money you will stand to gain.

Career: There will be misunderstandings at workplace as you might feel disappointed over your ideas not getting that much importance from seniors.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals will depend on your horoscope.

Health: You have to well-balanced diet to avoid health problems.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Brown

Virgo

You will display awesome skills and achieve a lot.

Finance: Recovery of debt is likely.

Career: There will discussion regarding recent projects and you may need to take the lead.

Domestic and love life: Some exciting things will happen in your life today.

Health: Exercise and proper diet will keep you away from any illness.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Pink

Libra

You will conquer leadership in politics and social sector.

Finance: Financial stability will be there. Try to clear debts.

Career: Appreciation from seniors may be difficult but in future your performance will be highlighted.

Domestic and love life: Family will be supportive towards your decision.

Health: Your parents' health will show signs of improvement.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Pink

Scorpio

Your reckless behavior is under control as you knuckle down to the sedate job of making a living and creating wealth.

Finance: You will tend to give a lot of attention to the problems of comfort, but not at the expense of other aspects of life.

Career: Your intelligence will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: Local and domestic affairs will occupy your attention and set off a great deal of action.

Health: Avoid unnecessary stressful activities, which can affect your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Red

Sagittarius

Compromise will be the best thing today to settle disputes.

Finance: You have to pay attention on your workers and also on your balance sheet in business.

Career: You will have to compromise on some issues in job and opportunities will be not as per your satisfaction.

Domestic and love life: Avoid quarrels today at home.

Health: Have proper sleep as it will keep your mind calm.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky color: Brown

Capricorn

Your work goes smoothly so that you can concentrate on several things that need attention.

Finance: Proper and specific investment can earn more money in future.

Career: Sportspersons will gain fame in their career. In politics, you have to be informative.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposal for some is on the cards. Romance is in the air.

Health: Regular walk or yoga will keep you away from long-term disease.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky color: Sky blue

Aquarius

Those in entertainment will do well today.

Finance: You will arrive to the fence on projects more quickly.

Career: Your working life will be demanding, but not worrisome.

Domestic and love life: Sharing of ideas, love, emotions and resources will be your best bet.

Health: Those suffering from any major illness may see good improvement now.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Baby pink

Pisces

Students must keep away laziness if they want to get success in their exams.

Finance: Trading in oil and gas sector will be profitable today.

Career: You find that a sense of freedom, even elation, comes to you as you interact with younger people at workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will require family's support to see things through.

Health: There is a relief from stress that you experienced in past.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky color: Orange

