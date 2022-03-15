e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Think twice before you speak. Control your anger and tongue.

Finance: Investment will be a better option than trading or looking for any short term profits.

Career: Don't let any opportunity slip off your hands on the business/ work front.

Domestic and love life: Take initiatives to improve your love life. Learn to be more approachable.

Health: Increased stress may take a toll on your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Proper management and planning is the key to making this day successful.

Finance: You may earn money from some hidden deals today.

Career: New opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Relationship with loved ones will improve.

Health: Consult a fitness expert and follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Do not run away from your responsibilities.

Finance: Speculation may earn some short-term profits today.

Career: You will make good progress today, especially if you are in the music or sports industry.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Disagreement with partner will get over.

Health: Do not neglect your health. Avoid unhealthy food.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: White

Cancer: Your objectives will be fulfilled. Your abilities will make you stand out.

Finance: You may flourish on the financial front.

Career: You would be able to finish off your assignments on time.

Domestic and love life: Family problems will get solved.

Health:- Remember health is your greatest wealth

Lucky number 5

Luck Colour Brown

Leo: You may lose track of your priorities. Do not waste your time daydreaming.

Finance: Do not worry so much about financial matters, things will be under control.

Career: Your work schedule may get disturbed due to unexpected meetings.

Domestic and love life: Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Health: Work stress may affect your health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Green

Virgo: Bright opportunities will knock on your door.

Finance: Money will flow in with ease.

Career: Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life.

Domestic and love life: Your social life may keep you away from family.

Health: You will recover well from ongoing health problems.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Libra: Your intelligence and wittiness will win many hearts.

Finance: Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career: The career will become more stable.

Domestic and love life: Your family life will be blissful.

Health: Pain in the knees or in the stomach is likely to occur.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Silver

Scorpio: New opportunities are waiting for you.

Finance: Trading in the stock market may yield good profits.

Career: Expect good growth, especially if you are a business person.

Domestic and love life: You may go on a short tour with your family.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long-running sickness

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius: People may try to pull you down. Defend your principles.

Finance: It is better to allow some funds for meeting your travel expenditures.

Career: Your communication skills may get tested at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Sone one is likely to hurt your feelings.

Health: Give priority to your mental health.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn: Fame and success are going to follow you.

Finance: Fortune will turn your way today so unexpected gains can be made.

Career: You'll get encouraging support from workmates.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be fine today.

Health: Try doing exercise or yoga if you want to stay fit.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius: Your enemies can give you some troubles but you will be able to overcome them.

Finance: You may finalise your deals and concentrate on more profit margins.

Career: It is likely to be a hectic day and you will accomplish more if you work on your own.

Domestic and love life: Some complications are expected on the love front, which needs to be tackled diligently.

Health: Eat fruits and veggies more, stay away from oily foods.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Magenta

Pisces: A fabulous time for those planning to pursue higher studies.

Finance: New associates and friends will become prominent now. More gains through friends are foreseen.

Career: Those in the political/ social sector may make some good moves.

Domestic and love life: Discussion related to house repairs may conclude with your family members.

Health: Health needs proper attention.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:42 AM IST