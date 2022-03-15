Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Think twice before you speak. Control your anger and tongue.

Finance: Investment will be a better option than trading or looking for any short term profits.

Career: Don't let any opportunity slip off your hands on the business/ work front.

Domestic and love life: Take initiatives to improve your love life. Learn to be more approachable.

Health: Increased stress may take a toll on your health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Proper management and planning is the key to making this day successful.

Finance: You may earn money from some hidden deals today.

Career: New opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Relationship with loved ones will improve.

Health: Consult a fitness expert and follow a healthy diet.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Do not run away from your responsibilities.

Finance: Speculation may earn some short-term profits today.

Career: You will make good progress today, especially if you are in the music or sports industry.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Disagreement with partner will get over.

Health: Do not neglect your health. Avoid unhealthy food.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: White

Advertisement

Cancer: Your objectives will be fulfilled. Your abilities will make you stand out.

Finance: You may flourish on the financial front.

Career: You would be able to finish off your assignments on time.

Domestic and love life: Family problems will get solved.

Health:- Remember health is your greatest wealth

Lucky number 5

Luck Colour Brown

Leo: You may lose track of your priorities. Do not waste your time daydreaming.

Finance: Do not worry so much about financial matters, things will be under control.

Career: Your work schedule may get disturbed due to unexpected meetings.

Domestic and love life: Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Health: Work stress may affect your health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Green

Virgo: Bright opportunities will knock on your door.

Finance: Money will flow in with ease.

Career: Success will lead you to a higher position in your professional life.

Domestic and love life: Your social life may keep you away from family.

Health: You will recover well from ongoing health problems.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Advertisement

Libra: Your intelligence and wittiness will win many hearts.

Finance: Unexpected gains are likely today.

Career: The career will become more stable.

Domestic and love life: Your family life will be blissful.

Health: Pain in the knees or in the stomach is likely to occur.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Silver

Scorpio: New opportunities are waiting for you.

Finance: Trading in the stock market may yield good profits.

Career: Expect good growth, especially if you are a business person.

Domestic and love life: You may go on a short tour with your family.

Health: You will be able to get rid of your long-running sickness

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius: People may try to pull you down. Defend your principles.

Finance: It is better to allow some funds for meeting your travel expenditures.

Career: Your communication skills may get tested at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Sone one is likely to hurt your feelings.

Health: Give priority to your mental health.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn: Fame and success are going to follow you.

Finance: Fortune will turn your way today so unexpected gains can be made.

Career: You'll get encouraging support from workmates.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be fine today.

Health: Try doing exercise or yoga if you want to stay fit.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius: Your enemies can give you some troubles but you will be able to overcome them.

Finance: You may finalise your deals and concentrate on more profit margins.

Career: It is likely to be a hectic day and you will accomplish more if you work on your own.

Domestic and love life: Some complications are expected on the love front, which needs to be tackled diligently.

Health: Eat fruits and veggies more, stay away from oily foods.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Magenta

Pisces: A fabulous time for those planning to pursue higher studies.

Finance: New associates and friends will become prominent now. More gains through friends are foreseen.

Career: Those in the political/ social sector may make some good moves.

Domestic and love life: Discussion related to house repairs may conclude with your family members.

Health: Health needs proper attention.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:42 AM IST