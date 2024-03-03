Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel /study/ enjoy/focus on job
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/entertainment
Career: People in communication/entertainment/sports/education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy / study/travel with some loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/communication/study/premiums
Career: People from communication /tourism/education/entertainment /maintenance/occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain/indigestion
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/travel
Finance: Expenditure for house/vehicle/education/travel is indicated
Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Travel with family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/premiums
Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication/occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel /communication/earn/ enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/entertainment/sports
Career: People in tourism/medical/ investments/entertainment/sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of /Long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / bronchitis
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel/ study /take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/job/education
Career: People from medical/communication/travel/ education/automobile will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ travel with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel/ study/ enjoy
Finance: Expenditure for business/travel/education/entertainment/sports is expected.
Career: People from communication/ entertainment/sports/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel /study /loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/house/ travel/premiums
Career: People in travel/occult/insurance/communication/repairing will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /losses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums
Career: People in medical/security / maintenance /communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: il health of/ Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to travel/ loss/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical
Career: People in maintenance /communication/tourism/occult will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /losses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums
Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis/ asthma
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/ study / travel/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /entertainment/ education/ health
Career: People in medical /communication /education /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment/ dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red