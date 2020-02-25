Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Take command and lead your life in your own ways. Be clear and express yourself with all heart and soul. Don’t be afraid of anything and be proud of your choices.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid getting emotional over personal issues. On the domestic front, try to avoid arguing with your partner on petty issues. Minor health problems are likely to occur.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will enjoy all the little things which make a difference in your life and relationships. You will prefer sticking to your simple and peaceful life routines.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You should be careful today while talking to your co-workers as your words or the way you talk are likely to create misunderstanding. Romance is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

In order to protect yourself against discouragement provoked by other’s comportment which you deem deplorable, remind yourself that human could be everything but reasonable.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There will be additional responsibility at the workplace. Do not over push yourself or become tense, work steadily. Your temper will get you in trouble.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your practical and ambitious attitude will advantage you at the workplace. Talk clearly while making business deals or in the business meetings to avoid misunderstandings.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have to take proper care of your health. Travelling with family for a vacation is on the cards. It is advisable to avoid junk food or else it will affect your tummy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your reputation and fame are likely to increase. You may move to a different city or a state. A rise in your salary is indicated. Business people will have a good day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your finances will be stable as long as you keep working as hard. But don’t push yourself too hard. Maintaining a distance from saturated fats will be a good idea.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Businessmen who are involved in export and import businesses should check twice before signing up any contract with buyers for hidden clauses in the agreements.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It is a favourable time for those who are planning to pursue higher studies. Thinking of taking a long vacation? Go ahead. Your tensions will get released by spending time with your family.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in