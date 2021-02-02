Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, February 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You learn from your failures, so if anything goes wrong, take it as a lesson and move on. Unpleasant encounters will show you what and who actually matters in your life.</p>.<p>Be vocal about your choices and needs. You will enjoy events that lean toward theatre, art, or music. Romance is in the air. You will have a successful day at the workplace. </p>.<p>A mishap is likely to occur, so be very careful. You may face disappointments on the financial and as well as on the relationship fronts. Increased workload may up stress.</p>.<p>After a lot of struggle and difficult times, you may have realised the importance of the family. You will build a good rapport with youngsters people as well as older adults. </p>.<p><strong> </strong>Do not give in to pressure; hold your ground until you have time to think things through with care. A person whom you have helped can bring you trouble, so be careful.</p>.<p>If you love someone, it is advisable that you avoid acting overly emotional in front of him/her. Delays in projects may lead to depression. Avoid lending your money.</p>.<p>Your health may be affected because of mental anxieties. Don't let the thoughts of self-harming hover your mind, seek help asap. Expenses are seen on the cards.</p>.<p>You should respect your co-workers'/ associates' ideas and viewpoints. You could be wrong sometimes, so don't project yourself as a perfectionist. Avoid being overconfident.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>It's a favourable day for business people. Your boss will get impressed by your skills and intelligence. Those in the field of politics will gain victory over their opponents.</p>.<p>Worries, anxieties must be kept aside and you should focus on your growth and improvement. People associated with sports and film industry may have a good day.</p>.<p>Increasing workload will disturb your mental peace and would also keep you away from your loved ones and family responsibilities. Handle conflicts diplomatically.</p>.<p>You need to go to the bottom to find out what is going wrong rather than blaming your juniors for missing targets. Those in the real estate sector need to recover money quickly.</p>