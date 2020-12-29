Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>The atmosphere at home will be joyous and harmonious. Your bond with your family and loved ones will strengthen. Your seniors/ co-workers will get impressed by your ideas.</p>.<p>All kinds of relationships, be it personal, social and professional, are likely to improve. Your feelings will be at the peak and there will be intense bonding and sharing.</p>.<p>You might think deeply and then conclude issues related to politics and society. Investing money now will lead to financial benefits in the future. Spend time with your family.</p>.<p>You will enjoy meeting new people. Your enthusiasm to learn something new will be high. Make the most of new technology and explore new areas of work and play.</p>.<p>You should find it easier to progress and so the more effort you put into furthering your ambitions, the more you'll benefit. A friend from opposite-sex will influence you positively.</p>.<p>There will be strong backing up from your seniors and this will boost your confidence to work on new or difficult tasks at the workplace. Try to brush up your skills, read books.</p>.<p>Your mental, emotional support will help uplift your child. Think twice before you speak. The work pressure at the office is likely to increase. Read all the documents carefully.</p>.<p>You will find that digital communication makes your persuasive abilities stronger. Try to solve the workplace issue on your own. Take care of physical as well as mental health.</p>.<p>It should be a smooth sailing day at work with no major tensions. New opportunities are on the cards. Those in the film industry or sports sector will see a rise in income.</p>.<p>You would be able to solve a complicated issue of your client. Your fame in your field of work will increase. Those in politics, the social sector will gain victory over enemies.</p>.<p>Be patient and diplomatic in your interactions with seniors and colleagues. Students aspiring for higher education will get success in achieving their goals. Health needs care.</p>.<p>Your ideas and energy need to focus into positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are seen on the cards. Domestic life may improve.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>