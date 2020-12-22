Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will get new opportunities to grow on the business front. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Try to spend more time with your life-partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Several developments on your professional front are seen on the cards. You may reach out to people who want some emotional support. Politicians may enjoy good publicity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your demands may not get fulfilled at the workplace which may disappoint you a bit. Discussion with seniors/ bosses may turn into a quarrel. Keep your anger under control.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will complete the projects in time which will take your associates by surprise. The experience will play a key role in achieving victory for sportspersons. Luck is with you.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Personal finances will be comfortable. The luck is by your side, so don't worry about anything. Your helpful nature will win hearts in the workplace. Love is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Make sure that you finish all your work/ projects before the deadline arrives. New opportunities are indicated. Dealing in oil/steel sectors will be beneficial for business people.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Musicians will have a successful day today. Those in politics and social sector will get honoured. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems may worry you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving. Sportspersons should take care of their health and fitness or else it will affect their performance.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will be benefitted by your foreign travel which will open the door of progress. You may get honoured for your performance hard work. Avoid being overconfident.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will get drawn towards spirituality. Luck is on your side. You will enjoy this day to the fullest. The atmosphere at the workplace will be pleasant. Avoid junk food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are determined to sustain growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well. Travelling is on the cards. Outing with family is likely.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You should take some time out and sort domestic issues. Keep an eye on social matters as well. There are other responsibilities which need your time and attention.

