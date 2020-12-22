Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will get new opportunities to grow on the business front. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Try to spend more time with your life-partner.</p>.<p>Several developments on your professional front are seen on the cards. You may reach out to people who want some emotional support. Politicians may enjoy good publicity.</p>.<p>Your demands may not get fulfilled at the workplace which may disappoint you a bit. Discussion with seniors/ bosses may turn into a quarrel. Keep your anger under control.</p>.<p>You will complete the projects in time which will take your associates by surprise. The experience will play a key role in achieving victory for sportspersons. Luck is with you.</p>.<p>Personal finances will be comfortable. The luck is by your side, so don't worry about anything. Your helpful nature will win hearts in the workplace. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Make sure that you finish all your work/ projects before the deadline arrives. New opportunities are indicated. Dealing in oil/steel sectors will be beneficial for business people.</p>.<p>Musicians will have a successful day today. Those in politics and social sector will get honoured. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems may worry you.</p>.<p>Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving. Sportspersons should take care of their health and fitness or else it will affect their performance.</p>.<p>You will be benefitted by your foreign travel which will open the door of progress. You may get honoured for your performance hard work. Avoid being overconfident.</p>.<p>You will get drawn towards spirituality. Luck is on your side. You will enjoy this day to the fullest. The atmosphere at the workplace will be pleasant. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You are determined to sustain growth that you have achieved and eve up the tempo. Work is progressing well. Travelling is on the cards. Outing with family is likely.</p>.<p>You should take some time out and sort domestic issues. Keep an eye on social matters as well. There are other responsibilities which need your time and attention.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>