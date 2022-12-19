Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel /tourism.
Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: family tour at some religious place / cruise travel / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.
Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Today is the day to control on your communication, as it may affect your profit.
Finance: You may pay insurance premium / education loan instalments
Career: People in fields like consultancy / communication / occult science will get success.
Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws / younger sibling is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Businessmen will see growth in business / production. Servicemen may get promotion or may hold good position.
Finance: You may invest for business expansion. Servicemen will increase their productivity.
Career: People in fields like education / religion / law / court /tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / swelling on feet.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to connect to higher soul.
Finance: You may spend money on court matters / education / donation.
Career: People in fields like law/ religion / tourism / education. Servicemen may attend training camp.
Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage. Good day for the students, doing higher studies.
Health: Some people may suffer from gas problem / muscle pain / breathing problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
LEO
Today, you will put yourself behind and make others happy first.
Finance: You may repay your education loan / home loan instalments. You may get charity fund.
Career: People in fields like astrology / religion / law / construction will get success.
Domestic & love life: pregnant ladies may go through scissor. You may have to deal with children problems.
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day to feel happy both in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion / household items
Career: People in fields like education / religious / builders will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity/get together in your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain in lower back.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
LIBRA
Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Your communication / presentation done today will be beneficial to your business.
Career: People in fields like banking / religion/ education / production / medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.
Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to do meditation or religious rituals
Finance: You may spend money on children / religious rituals /travel
Career: People in fields like religion / speakers / banking / finance co. / share traders / astrologers will get success.
Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging family reunion/party
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to relax and perform your regular and household responsibilities.
Finance: You may spend money on house renovation / education / health
Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion will be benefited
Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books. You may feel as if you are in temple today.
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / chest pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/spouse/ travel.
Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage / students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may go abroad/ Spouse may get hospitalized
Health: Some people may suffer from gas/breathing/ ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Today is the day of economic growth.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs / medical treatment
Career: People in fields like banking / speakers / consultants / religion / education will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried may find their match. Family gathering is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / tooth ache / indigestion
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.
Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.
Career: People in fields like banking / production / education / religion /counselors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: you will take initiative and take part in all the household activities
Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
