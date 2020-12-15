Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You should stay alert as problems, hurdles are likely to appear in many areas of life. Be careful as your health is likely to deteriorate. You may get emotionally disturned.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may meet new and unusual people. You may get inspired to take up big responsibilities and bring some positive changes in society. Be prepared for challenges though.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your communication skills may work wonders. Those who are in the field of politics are likely to be om a demand. Business people may undertake a government project.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

In love, you'll let go of old emotional weight and trust your heart. You may become the central force in someone's life. New job opportunities are on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Scandals and political enmity may spoil the reputation. Be in the good books of seniors. Advocates, judges should think twice before making strong comments. Don’t overreact.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be high on energy. Your enthusiasm about new things, projects is likely to increase. New ambitions will be realised. Your goal to earn more money will be successful.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If you've been thinking to change your job/ profession then this is the right time. Singles may find their match. Love is in the air. A drive with the family will bust your stress.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Long cherished desires will be fulfilled. Increased social honour is on the cards. Consistency is the key to success for sportspersons. Increased income may be noted.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of the current business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might get some prized assignments jointly with others. Your relationship with higher authorities may improve. The money will flow easily. Promotion is in the offing.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Trading in commodities or stocks will lead to small profits, so go for investments. Spending time with your life partner will release your stress and tension. Take proper rest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may be in quite a hurry to move forward in leaps & bounds. This ensures that some blockages are likely to come in your way to slow you down. Avoid being overconfident.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in