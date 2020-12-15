Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You should stay alert as problems, hurdles are likely to appear in many areas of life. Be careful as your health is likely to deteriorate. You may get emotionally disturned.</p>.<p>You may meet new and unusual people. You may get inspired to take up big responsibilities and bring some positive changes in society. Be prepared for challenges though.</p>.<p>Your communication skills may work wonders. Those who are in the field of politics are likely to be om a demand. Business people may undertake a government project.</p>.<p>In love, you'll let go of old emotional weight and trust your heart. You may become the central force in someone's life. New job opportunities are on the cards. </p>.<p>Scandals and political enmity may spoil the reputation. Be in the good books of seniors. Advocates, judges should think twice before making strong comments. Don’t overreact.</p>.<p>You will be high on energy. Your enthusiasm about new things, projects is likely to increase. New ambitions will be realised. Your goal to earn more money will be successful.</p>.<p>If you've been thinking to change your job/ profession then this is the right time. Singles may find their match. Love is in the air. A drive with the family will bust your stress.</p>.<p>Long cherished desires will be fulfilled. Increased social honour is on the cards. Consistency is the key to success for sportspersons. Increased income may be noted.</p>.<p>You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of the current business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.</p>.<p>You might get some prized assignments jointly with others. Your relationship with higher authorities may improve. The money will flow easily. Promotion is in the offing. </p>.<p>Trading in commodities or stocks will lead to small profits, so go for investments. Spending time with your life partner will release your stress and tension. Take proper rest.</p>.<p>You may be in quite a hurry to move forward in leaps & bounds. This ensures that some blockages are likely to come in your way to slow you down. Avoid being overconfident.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>