Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for studies/ travel /career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/advertise /communication/ travel
Career: People in fields like education / travel/publication/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health/travel is indicated. Family life will be disturbed
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / communication/premium
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ hardware /occult will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with your family and children is expected
Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to earn/study/business
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/vehicle/ house
Career: People in fields like education/ communication/ publication/ courier/ property will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good family atmosphere is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication items are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism /communication will get success
Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical/ children/entertainment
Career: People in fields like finance/ communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career /study
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /house/education/self
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career
Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Problems in higher education/travel is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel / premiums.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/business / health/
Career: People in fields like consultant/communication/occult/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time with your family due to job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to invest/ expenditure/ study /travel
Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse / travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like medical/communication/publication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long travel with/ ill health of spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage / injury is indicated
Finance: : Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/maintenance/health
Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance /communication/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ spouse
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/children/education /entertainment
Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment/ Get together is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow