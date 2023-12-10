Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ travel /career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/advertise /communication/ travel

Career: People in fields like education / travel/publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health/travel is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / communication/premium

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ hardware /occult will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to earn/study/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/vehicle/ house

Career: People in fields like education/ communication/ publication/ courier/ property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family atmosphere is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication items are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical/ children/entertainment

Career: People in fields like finance/ communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career /study

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /house/education/self

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career

Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel / premiums.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/business / health/

Career: People in fields like consultant/communication/occult/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time with your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to invest/ expenditure/ study /travel

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like medical/communication/publication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long travel with/ ill health of spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage / injury is indicated

Finance: : Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/maintenance/health

Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance /communication/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/children/education /entertainment

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment/ Get together is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow