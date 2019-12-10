Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 10, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith. You are now capable of assimilating contrasting viewpoints and attitudes. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient and you will find a way to overcome challenges. You are likely to feel that people are not interested in what you have to speak.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grocery and retail businesses will have see a rise in income. If you keep pride aside, you can be more successful in social work and politics.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take care of your health as minor stomach problems may disturb your schedule. Speculative activities may increase your profits. Professors, teachers will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The stable runs continues. Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress. This upward curve will go a long way in strengthening your finances.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Minor ailment can be seen, especially stomach ailments, which may cause anxiety. Don’t create any prestige issue at work place and also at home. Minor clashes with your partner may occur.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas approved for projects. In business, operational or manufacturing sector will have technical issues, so be prepared for it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will tackle problems and get good results at work place today. Students will have a good day. In business, you will plan for increasing cash assets for better development.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The effects could be both personal and collective. Stay on the side of social justice and you will be doing the right thing. Resources are subject to tighten in the fall.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will see many problems getting resolved on their own. Lonely people are likely to have a new romance that will most certainly end in marriage.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will make progress in your career, but to do so you have to concentrate on your work instead of other things. Singles will find a more sensuous, passionate side.

