Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>On the business front, your friends and associates will help you when needed. Your life partner will give you happiness. Students will do well in exams.</p>.<p>You will reach out to people who need genuine help. You may work for the betterment of underprivileged people. A misunderstanding may create problems in the workplace.</p>.<p>You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons but impulsive attachments may lead to having difficulties with your spouse. Enemies will try to tarnish your image.</p>.<p>Take care of all your legal and personal documents, handle them with care. Those in politics may have a tough day due to their opponents. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Better communication with loved ones will give you the strength to sail through hardships. Your social life is likely to improve. Those in politics should take decisions with care.</p>.<p>You could lend a hand to an elderly relative or a friend. You are likely to meet a lot of opposite-sex people and possible love prospects. Learn to accept people with flaws. </p>.<p>Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time. To seek space, you may distance yourself from your partner.</p>.<p>Avoid involving into arguments in the workplace. Watch your words as you are likely to hurt others with your rude words. Keep your personal views to yourself.</p>.<p>Travelling with family or friends is likely. Self-confidence is likely to boost. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.</p>.<p>An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.</p>.<p>You are working at full steam but today is the time to relax a bit or you might face health problems due to too much stress. Marital life may hit a rough patch.</p>.<p>Those in politics may have a good day. You will gain recognition and fame in your field. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.</p>