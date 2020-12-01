Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

On the business front, your friends and associates will help you when needed. Your life partner will give you happiness. Students will do well in exams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will reach out to people who need genuine help. You may work for the betterment of underprivileged people. A misunderstanding may create problems in the workplace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons but impulsive attachments may lead to having difficulties with your spouse. Enemies will try to tarnish your image.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take care of all your legal and personal documents, handle them with care. Those in politics may have a tough day due to their opponents. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Better communication with loved ones will give you the strength to sail through hardships. Your social life is likely to improve. Those in politics should take decisions with care.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You could lend a hand to an elderly relative or a friend. You are likely to meet a lot of opposite-sex people and possible love prospects. Learn to accept people with flaws.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time. To seek space, you may distance yourself from your partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Avoid involving into arguments in the workplace. Watch your words as you are likely to hurt others with your rude words. Keep your personal views to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Travelling with family or friends is likely. Self-confidence is likely to boost. Today you will enjoy with your family dear ones. New ideas can be achievable.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are working at full steam but today is the time to relax a bit or you might face health problems due to too much stress. Marital life may hit a rough patch.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in politics may have a good day. You will gain recognition and fame in your field. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in