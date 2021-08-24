Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Take advice from experienced people if you are not able to gain victory over your rivals. Get over from the bad past and move ahead with great force. Health will be alright.

Taurus: A beginning of a new relationship is very likely for singles. Family outings, small vacations are on the cards. Your co-workers may help release some of your work stress.

Gemini: Minor disagreements with your life partner may spoil your mood, avoid arguing with him/ her as much as possible. Do not spend money on unwanted things, save it instead.

Cancer: You will be the reason behind your failure. You should not do things that are beyond your abilities. The ongoing projects may face some hurdles. Don't neglect your health.

Leo: If you are single and looking for your dream partner, your efforts will bear fruit. All your insecurities and personal complexes worries will diminish slowly. Travel is on the cards.

Virgo: There will be gains through speculation. Trading in the stocks will be profitable. Luck is with you. Avoid eating junk or outside food as stomach problems are likely to arise.

Libra: Your love life will be filled with bliss and happiness. Your emotional bond with your life partner will get stronger. Your positive attitude will help you cross all the hurdles.

Scorpio: It will be a task for you to follow up on your plans. The income will be sufficient. Stay away from gambling and stock trading. Stress levels may go down by evening.

Sagittarius: Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles, be very careful. You may face some disappointments on the romantic front. Health needs care and attention.

Capricorn: Troublesome domestic issues may surface and need to be resolved with intuition and wisdom. Your confidence in yourself nudges you in the right direction.

Aquarius: Your family may have a lot of expectations from you which may up your stress. Your ability to handle the complexities in your profession would be significantly enhanced.

Pisces: It's good that you are working hard in your professional life, but do not forget or neglect your emotional relationships in the process. Spend some time with your loved ones.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST