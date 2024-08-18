Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today, focus on studies and career.

Finance: Expenses on education, vehicle, property, or tourism.

Career: Beneficial for education, automobile, property, tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export, or religion.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible purchase of property or vehicle. Good for studies, WFH, family tours, or meditation.

Health: Cough, cold, weakness, obesity, or sciatica.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Yellow

TAURUS

Take care of health; successful business deals.

Finance: Expenses on travel, premiums, repairs, communication, or ads.

Career: Success in consultancy, communication, occult science, insurance, journalism, or publication.

Domestic & Love Life: Family travel; possible family health issues.

Health: Knee, shoulder, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 5, 8

Lucky Colour: Green, Blue

GEMINI

Work or travel; control your words.

Finance: Expenses on business, spouse, premiums, dental care, or travel.

Career: Success in education, religion, tourism, occult science, repairs, or insurance.

Domestic & Love Life: Balance business and family life with help from family.

Health: Knee, waist, throat, tooth, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

CANCER

Focus on career; expect family issues.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, medical needs, health, spouse, or business.

Career: Beneficial for religion, tourism, education, insurance, surgery, repairs, or funeral services.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible religious activities or pilgrimage.

Health: Thigh, muscle pain, breathing problems, waist pain, headache, or injury.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO

Make wise decisions; expect returns on investments.

Finance: Expenses on premiums, travel, children, religious activities, health, business, or career.

Career: Success in occult, religion, law, construction, finance, HR, or medicine.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes due to workload or illness.

Health: Muscle pain, asthma, piles, eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 8, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Black

VIRGO

Focus on study, travel, or business; economic growth indicated.

Finance: Expenses on business expansion, house, vehicle, education, entertainment, or health.

Career: Success in education, religion, travel, law, court, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible religious activities; disputes with spouse or children.

Health: Muscle pain, breathing problems, bronchitis, asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Yellow

LIBRA

Face potential losses or ill health; enjoy family time.

Finance: Expenses on premiums, health, communication, children, or entertainment.

Career: Beneficial for travel, religion, education, communication, medical fields, art, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes or health issues; good news from children.

Health: Inflammation, breathing problems, back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, or asthma.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Green, Pink

SCORPIO

Focus on earning, meditation, or entertainment; study or WFH.

Finance: Expenses on children, entertainment, education, home, or travel.

Career: Success in religion, speaking, banking, finance, share trading, teaching, communication, tourism, consultancy, education, vehicle, or construction.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes; spend time with family or household work.

Health: Throat, back pain, bronchitis, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 2, 3

Lucky Colour: White, Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Study, take care of health, struggle, and earn.

Finance: Expenses on house renovation, education, health, or business. Expect delayed payments or insurance maturity.

Career: Beneficial for education, consultancy, law, religion, occult fields, communication, literature, publication, or speaking.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes or health issues; care for children.

Health: Headaches, muscle pain, breathing problems, shoulder pain, toothache, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Travel and receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expenses on travel, children, entertainment, health, or family needs.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, religion, education, communication, banking, or finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible pilgrimage, foreign travel, family hospitalization, or family enjoyment.

Health: Muscle pain, ear problems, breathing issues, tooth pain, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Silver

AQUARIUS

Study, be with family, travel, and face medical expenses.

Finance: Expenses on house, vehicle, education, medical treatment, or travel.

Career: Success in banking, consultancy, religion, education, medical, tourism, or pharmacy.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible visits from maternal relatives; family life may be disturbed due to illness or low mood.

Health: Gas, asthma, muscle pain, bronchitis, throat, sinus, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 3, 5

Lucky Colour: Green, Yellow

PISCES

Take initiative at work, travel, celebrate, or party.

Finance: Expenses on travel, career, health, celebration, or party.

Career: Beneficial for education, religion, counseling, travel, entertainment, sports, or art.

Domestic & Love Life: Difficulty in finding time for family; possible travel delays.

Health: Weight gain, obesity, low mood, asthma, bronchitis, or hair fall.

Lucky Number: 2, 8

Lucky Colour: White, Black