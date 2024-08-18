 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today, focus on studies and career.

Finance: Expenses on education, vehicle, property, or tourism.

Career: Beneficial for education, automobile, property, tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export, or religion.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible purchase of property or vehicle. Good for studies, WFH, family tours, or meditation.

Health: Cough, cold, weakness, obesity, or sciatica.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Yellow

TAURUS

Take care of health; successful business deals.

Finance: Expenses on travel, premiums, repairs, communication, or ads.

Career: Success in consultancy, communication, occult science, insurance, journalism, or publication.

Domestic & Love Life: Family travel; possible family health issues.

Health: Knee, shoulder, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 5, 8

Lucky Colour: Green, Blue

GEMINI

Work or travel; control your words.

Finance: Expenses on business, spouse, premiums, dental care, or travel.

Career: Success in education, religion, tourism, occult science, repairs, or insurance.

Domestic & Love Life: Balance business and family life with help from family.

Health: Knee, waist, throat, tooth, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

CANCER

Focus on career; expect family issues.

Finance: Expenses on travel, education, medical needs, health, spouse, or business.

Career: Beneficial for religion, tourism, education, insurance, surgery, repairs, or funeral services.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible religious activities or pilgrimage.

Health: Thigh, muscle pain, breathing problems, waist pain, headache, or injury.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO

Make wise decisions; expect returns on investments.

Finance: Expenses on premiums, travel, children, religious activities, health, business, or career.

Career: Success in occult, religion, law, construction, finance, HR, or medicine.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes due to workload or illness.

Health: Muscle pain, asthma, piles, eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 8, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Black

VIRGO

Focus on study, travel, or business; economic growth indicated.

Finance: Expenses on business expansion, house, vehicle, education, entertainment, or health.

Career: Success in education, religion, travel, law, court, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible religious activities; disputes with spouse or children.

Health: Muscle pain, breathing problems, bronchitis, asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Yellow

LIBRA

Face potential losses or ill health; enjoy family time.

Finance: Expenses on premiums, health, communication, children, or entertainment.

Career: Beneficial for travel, religion, education, communication, medical fields, art, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes or health issues; good news from children.

Health: Inflammation, breathing problems, back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, or asthma.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Green, Pink

SCORPIO

Focus on earning, meditation, or entertainment; study or WFH.

Finance: Expenses on children, entertainment, education, home, or travel.

Career: Success in religion, speaking, banking, finance, share trading, teaching, communication, tourism, consultancy, education, vehicle, or construction.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes; spend time with family or household work.

Health: Throat, back pain, bronchitis, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 2, 3

Lucky Colour: White, Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Study, take care of health, struggle, and earn.

Finance: Expenses on house renovation, education, health, or business. Expect delayed payments or insurance maturity.

Career: Beneficial for education, consultancy, law, religion, occult fields, communication, literature, publication, or speaking.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible family disputes or health issues; care for children.

Health: Headaches, muscle pain, breathing problems, shoulder pain, toothache, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Travel and receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expenses on travel, children, entertainment, health, or family needs.

Career: Beneficial for tourism, religion, education, communication, banking, or finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible pilgrimage, foreign travel, family hospitalization, or family enjoyment.

Health: Muscle pain, ear problems, breathing issues, tooth pain, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Silver

AQUARIUS

Study, be with family, travel, and face medical expenses.

Finance: Expenses on house, vehicle, education, medical treatment, or travel.

Career: Success in banking, consultancy, religion, education, medical, tourism, or pharmacy.

Domestic & Love Life: Possible visits from maternal relatives; family life may be disturbed due to illness or low mood.

Health: Gas, asthma, muscle pain, bronchitis, throat, sinus, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 3, 5

Lucky Colour: Green, Yellow

PISCES

Take initiative at work, travel, celebrate, or party.

Finance: Expenses on travel, career, health, celebration, or party.

Career: Beneficial for education, religion, counseling, travel, entertainment, sports, or art.

Domestic & Love Life: Difficulty in finding time for family; possible travel delays.

Health: Weight gain, obesity, low mood, asthma, bronchitis, or hair fall.

Lucky Number: 2, 8

Lucky Colour: White, Black

